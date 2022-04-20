Minnesota Governor Walz Appoints Kathryn Iverson Landrum

Governor Walz Appoints Kathryn Iverson Landrum to Fill First Judicial District Vacancy

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz today announced the appointment of Kathryn Iverson Landrum as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Ms. Iverson Landrum will be replacing the Honorable Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.

“I am honored to appoint Kathryn Iverson Landrum to the First Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Ms. Iverson Landrum is a true public servant, and she will provide a valuable perspective to the Dakota County bench. I am confident that she will be an excellent judge for years to come.”

Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley Counties.

About Kathryn Iverson Landrum

Ms. Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, where she leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation. Ms. Iverson Landrum previously served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She also clerked for the Honorable Richard A. Griffin on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Honorable Richard H. Kyle on the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. Ms. Iverson Landrum’s community involvement includes volunteering at the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Housing Clinic and serving as the co-chair of the Attorney General’s Pro Bono and Volunteer Committee. Ms. Iverson Landrum earned her bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.