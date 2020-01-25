Minnesota Governor Walz Appoints Karie Anderson to Fill Third Judicial District Vacancy

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Karie M. Anderson as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. This appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable John T. Cajacob and will be chambered in Faribault in Rice County.

“I am honored to appoint Karie Anderson as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “Karie has demonstrated remarkable perseverance, beginning her career as a legal secretary, working through law school, and rising quickly through the legal profession. Her commitment to her practice and her community is clear, and she will serve the people of Rice County well.”

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District consists of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona.

About Karie Anderson

Ms. Anderson is a shareholder at Patton, Hoversten & Berg, P.A. practicing in the areas of Family Law, Criminal Defense, Real Estate, Bankruptcy and Civil litigation. In addition to her private law practice, she served as a Defense Counsel for the Steele-Waseca Drug Court since its start in 2014. She also serves as a referee for Waseca County conciliation court and is a faculty member for the National Center for DWI Courts. Ms. Anderson’s community involvement includes serving as the President of the Fifth District Bar Association, serving as a board member of the Minnesota Valley Action Council and the Waseca Area Foundation, participating in the Janesville Rotary Club, and acting as a Waseca High School Mock Trial coach.

Ms. Anderson received her B.S. from Minnesota State University, Mankato and her J.D. from William Mitchell School of Law.