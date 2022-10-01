Mind Over Money: Sonam Srivastava explains how 10,000 steps daily can help you become a better investor

“Many times, when the tasks of the day start piling up on me, you would see me taking a 30-minute break to clear my head with a run. I’ve recently been obsessed with maintaining a record of 10,000 steps daily,” says, smallcase manager & Founder,

In an interview with ETMarkets, Srivastava, said: “Running and investing have so many parallels. Investing is often said to be like running a marathon. Both involve striving for steady and consistent progress”

Edited excerpts:

You have mastered the art of AI-based trading, but how do you keep mentally fit?

Mental well-being is the secret factor that makes all the difference for me, and I prioritise it above everything else.

Investing requires a consistent state of flow and focus. So, emotional well-being, a good diet, good sleep, and physical fitness are essential for managing money.

As I have grown older, I have started to enjoy the cult of healthy living. While I love maintaining a healthy natural diet and journaling to check my emotions, the biggest game-changer for me is my daily exercise in the form of running or swimming.

I’ve been a regular runner since 2006 when I joined my college athletics team. Even now, my daily runs double my mental clarity and productivity.

So many times, when the tasks of the day start piling up on me, you would see me taking a 30-minute break to clear my head with a run. I’ve recently been obsessed with maintaining a record of 10000 steps daily.



10,000 steps are big! What is usually your daily routine?

Not really! My 60+ parents and I have had this competition of completing 10k steps a day for the last 3-4 months, and they do it better than me with their morning/evening walks.

I usually do a 5 km run in the morning and go for a walk in the evening to get my steps. Then, on the day when I do weights instead of a run, I take all my calls walking to complete my steps.

I also love to go to the swimming pool and do laps there when the evening is open and the weather allows it.

A workout like a 5km run does not take up a lot of time, and the boost in productivity gives a great return on investment.

In addition, I love listening to non-fiction audiobooks or podcasts on productivity and business while running, doubling my sense of accomplishment.



How running helped you remain calm and even beat bad days at work/trading?

I’ve found running a sure shot of recovering from the bad days. When you run, blood circulation to the brain increases and the part of your brain that responds to stress and improves your mood is stimulated.

I even feel like my creativity sparks up when I am running. If my thoughts are clouded or I am feeling overwhelmed by the day, getting a good run helps clear away the fog, brings positivity, and keeps me going.

Incorporating this habit into one’s daily routine transforms the day and is a high return time investment. For example, running would help you be calmer, have more patience, help you think clearly, and even help you sleep better.

Running also teaches a lot about investing/trading. What are your key learnings?

Running and investing have so many parallels. Investing is often said to be like running a marathon. Both involve striving for steady and consistent progress.

A runner, like an investor, tries to cut the noise and focus on the prize. Being mentally and physically fit makes you better at both these tasks, where the ultimate aim is to survive.

And like breathing, hydrating, and practice make a better runner, research, routine, and practice make a better investor.

Good tools are also highly critical for both professions, like good shoes for a runner and good technology for an investor.

Running might not get you a multibagger, but it can surely get you a wealth of health. Your views

Running is a form of self-care that can make a huge difference in your healthcare journey. The benefits are slow and steady and can accumulate attractive returns.

Ever since I have started making running a big priority, the random instances of coughs and colds have gone down, my mood remains much better, my creative juices keep flowing, and I sleep better.

I am super bullish on this habit and am aggressively buying into the benefits.





