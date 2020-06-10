Mike Pompeo: On the Passing of Ambassador Simon Henshaw

Washington DC (STL.News) Press Statement Of Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State: I am saddened by the passing on June 9 of Ambassador Simon Henshaw, and I express my sincere condolences to his family and all those who worked with him throughout his career. Since joining the Foreign Service in 1985, Ambassador Henshaw served our country with honor and distinction. As Ambassador to Guinea, Ambassador Henshaw worked tirelessly with Guinea’s leaders and its citizens to promote inclusive economic development, democracy, tolerance, and respect for human rights. Ambassador Henshaw previously served as a senior advisor to the Health Initiatives Task Force at the Department of State, coordinating efforts to respond to a series of health and security incidents affecting United States diplomats in Cuba and China. In addition, Ambassador Henshaw served in senior leadership positions, including as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and as Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the Director of the Office of Andean Affairs, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, as well as numerous other overseas diplomatic posts and domestic assignments. Ambassador Henshaw’s commitment to service and tireless promotion of U.S. values abroad reflects great credit upon our country and the institution he faithfully served for 35 years. He will be greatly missed.

