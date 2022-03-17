Midland: Martin Renteria Sentenced for Child Exploitation

Serial Child Sex Offender, Martin Renteria Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Exploitation Offenses

(STL.News) A federal judge sentenced a Texas man today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for child exploitation offenses involving an 11-year-old, including sex trafficking, production and possession of child pornography, and committing a felony involving a minor while registered as a sex offender.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Martin Renteria, 52, of Midland, who had committed similar crimes in the past, enticed an 11-year-old into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. Renteria purchased expensive gifts for the child in exchange for the sexual acts, and at least one occasion, he also recorded a video of one of the sexual acts.

“The successful prosecution of this serial child abuser demonstrates the Department of Justice’s unwavering commitment to targeting repeat and dangerous sexual offenders against children, however they commit their crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and hold accountable those who exploit children.”

“Today’s sentencing of Martin Renteria – a child predator who again inflicted serious pain and caused harm despite being an individual required to register as a sex offender – demonstrates our commitment to assist our local law enforcement partners to ensure serial predators are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. “These types of crimes leave a wake of destruction and brokenness for both the child victims and their families. I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”

On Nov. 10, 2021, a jury convicted Renteria of production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a child, possession of child pornography, and committing a new crime against a child while registered as a sex offender.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

The Midland Police Department investigated the case, with computer forensics assistance from the Justice Department’s High Technology Investigative Unit.

Trial Attorneys Alicia A. Bove and Austin M. Berry of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica L. Daniels of the Western District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

