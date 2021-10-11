Gov. Whitmer Announces Michigan Police Departments Awarded $1 Million to Support Officers and Public Safety Across the State

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Building on her MI Safe Communities plan to reduce violent crime, Governor Whitmer today announced that police agencies across the state of Michigan will receive additional funding to boost public safety initiatives. The Michigan State Police (MSP) was awarded a $182,328 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program, which Governor Whitmer advocated for earlier this year. The governor also announced 11 other local agencies across the state are being awarded a total of $1,025,138, supporting the governor’s goal of increasing public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

Last year, Governor Whitmer partnered with law enforcement organizations and community leaders to help strengthen police-community relations.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

De-escalation training helps ease tensions during police-civilian encounters, ensuring both law enforcement and community members can communicate effectively, securing the safety of everyone involved. Training on de-escalation helps officers maintain security in situations, prevent crime, and advance community policing.

“The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is grateful for the efforts of our Governor to restore and provide training funds to our officers so they can better protect their communities,” said Chief Robert Stevenson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.