Michigan News: Officials search for prisoner Talleon Stephon Brazil, who was improperly released from custody in Ohio

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Department of Corrections and local law enforcement authorities are searching for Talleon Stephon Brazil, who was improperly released by Ohio authorities after facing criminal charges in court there.

Brazil was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when on Jan. 14, he was picked up by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio to face a series of drug-related charges.

Rather than keep him in custody until the criminal case had concluded, the authorities in Ohio released Brazil on bond improperly on Jan. 21. He was picked up by members of his family and it is believed they brought him back to the Detroit area. The MDOC was notified by the sheriff’s office of the mistake on Thursday.

The department’s Absconder Recovery Unit was immediately activated and began searching for him, along with a U.S. Marshals Service task force, which includes Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. The team has contacted his family and made clear Brazil must turn himself in, and he has so far chosen not to do so.

Anyone with information on Brazil’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. He is 31 years old and is 5’ 10’’ and about 205 pounds. Citizens should not approach this individual and should instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison on Feb. 26, 2010 in Wayne County for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

“We are focused on finding this individual and returning him to custody as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “We are asking for help from the public to contact the police or to call 911 if you have information that would assist in the investigation.”