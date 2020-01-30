Michigan News: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Larry Gibson, #166938

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to consider the possible parole of Larry Gibson, #166938. It will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the T-100 Training Center; G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson, Michigan.

Larry Gibson is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree. He was sentenced on August 24, 1981 out of Berrien County.

Anthony E. O. King, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

Capacity at the public hearing venue is limited; admittance will be on a first come, first serve basis.