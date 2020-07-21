Michigan Lottery Increases Prize Claim Threshold for Claim Centers

Michigan (STL.News) Michigan Lottery players may now claim prizes less than $100,000 at the Lottery’s regional Claim Centers.

To schedule an appointment to claim prizes from $601 up to $99,999.99, players should call 1-844-917-6325 and select the office they would like to visit. The Lottery’s Claim Centers are located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Livonia, Saginaw, and Sterling Heights. Previously, players could claim up to $50,000 at a Claim Center.

For claims of $100,000 or more, players should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations division to schedule an appointment to claim their prize. Lottery Public Relations may be reached at 844-887-6836, option 2.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday appointments from 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. will be reserved to assist vulnerable populations, including people who are over 60, pregnant, or have chronic health conditions.

All players claiming a prize must bring their government issued photo ID and Social Security card. The name on the government issued photo ID and Social Security card must match in order for the claim to be processed.

Lottery staff are following health and safety protocols during appointments, which include wearing masks, observing social distancing, use of plexiglass partitions on counters, and frequently disinfecting shared or common surfaces. A greeter at each Claim Center will let players with appointments in at scheduled appointment times.

Lottery asks players who have an appointment to take the following precautions:

Players should wait in their vehicle until their appointment time and avoid forming lines or congregating in groups.

Players must bring and wear a face covering unless a medical condition requires use of an alternate form of protection.

No guests will be allowed to accompany the player inside the office unless necessary to assist players as an accommodation for a disability or as an interpreter.

During the appointment, players must observe social distancing, follow directional signs and floor markings, and stand behind plexiglass shields on Claim Center counters.

A maximum of 10 prize claims will be processed per appointment.

Players who are sick or do not feel well should not schedule an appointment or visit a Claim Center.

For players who do not have an appointment or prefer not to claim a prize inside a Claim Center, claims may still be submitted by mail or dropped off at the Claim Center.

