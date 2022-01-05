Michigan Lottery – Brenda Walker Wins $25000 a Year for Life

Michigan (STL.News) A Wayne County woman was filled with a “warm, happy, and excited feeling” after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Brenda Walker, of Canton, matched the five white balls drawn Nov. 27 – 02-06-07-11-19 – to win $25,000 a year for life. She bought her winning ticket at the Canton Mini Mart, located at 42421 Cherry Hill Road in Canton.

“I’ve played a special set of numbers made up of birth dates and other special dates for years,” said Walker. “Every night after the drawing I call the winning numbers hotline and check my ticket. When the numbers were read off, I recognized them right away and had to press the repeat option a few times to make sure I was hearing right.

“When it finally sank in, I jumped up in excitement and was filled with a warm, happy, and excited feeling. I am so thankful for this prize,” said Walker.

Walker, 77, visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With her winnings, she plans to purchase a new car.