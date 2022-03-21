Michigan Lottery – Bay County Man Wins $400,000

Bay County Man Wins $400,000 Club Keno Prize from the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Bay County man’s favorite Club Keno numbers paid off in a big way when he won $400,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Club Keno game.

The lucky 44-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $200,000 when his Club Keno numbers – 03-12-19-27-28-35-37-73 – matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2058030 on March 12. Thanks to a 2X Kicker, the player’s prize was multiplied to $400,000. He bought the winning ticket at JB’s Market, located at 32 West Munger Road in Munger. Munger is about 15 miles northeast of Saginaw.

“I play these Club Keno numbers often and have won a couple hundred dollars a few times,” said the player. “I scanned my ticket a few hours after I purchased it and got a message to file a claim at a Lottery office.

“I assumed I’d won a few hundred dollars again but used the ‘Watch My Drawings’ feature on the website to confirm the amount. When I entered my ticket information and a prize of $400,000 came up on my screen, I jumped up in shock. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

One of the Lottery’s most popular games, Club Keno gives players 37 different ways to play and win. Players select up to 10 numbers to match from one to 80, with prize amounts determined based on the amount the player wagered. Club Keno may be played at Lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are every three and a half minutes. Results and live drawings may be found online at http://www.michiganlottery.com.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $368 million playing Club Keno, The KICKER, The Extra, and The Jack.