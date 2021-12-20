Michigan Governor & AG Highlight Consumer Protection

Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Nessel Highlight Consumer Protection Resources to Protect Michiganders at the Gas Pump

LANSING, MI (STL.News) As Michiganders prepare for the holiday season, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and Attorney General Dana Nessel highlighting consumer protection resources to help protect Michiganders’ wallets, including a new one-stop website on gas pumps. The new website is www.michigan.gov/gasinfo.

“As gas prices fluctuate both here and across the nation, it’s important travelers and residents can easily find information on how to report issues including price gouging or credit card skimmers,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The new MDARD website puts all relevant information in one spot and ensures that Michiganders are saving money on the go. Michiganders know that gas stations should not have drastically different prices whether they’re across the street or down the road. We will continue to put Michiganders first and find ways to lower costs for families by empowering customers to report concerns and facing price gouging head on.”

Michigan has a high compliance rate with more than 95 percent of stations selling the correct quality and quantity of gas, thanks in part to the work of MDARD’s Weights and Measures inspectors and Motor Fuel Quality staff.

“One of MDARD’s key goals is ensuring consumers are getting both the quality and quantity of the gas they’re buying, and we appreciate those stations who continue to put customers first,” said?MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Our Laboratory Division’s Weights and Measures Program regulates the sale of motor fuel and prevents economic harm by looking for credit card skimmers and ensuring pumps are accurate. MDARD employees are committed to making sure Michiganders are protected, especially over the holidays.”

Attorney General Nessel has a?consumer alert that highlights how the Department of Attorney General monitors the pump and can take action if warranted.

“While it’s common for prices to fluctuate at the pump, my office is ready to investigate any complaints of potential price gouging or other unfair practices,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I encourage everyone to become familiar with my consumer alert for additional insight on our role for consumers.”

As an example of the Department of Attorney General’s efforts,?a BP gas station on Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth was?ordered to cease and desist from engaging in unlawful business practices in May.

If you have information regarding potential unfair gasoline pricing practices, please?file a gasoline price gouging complaint online?or call the Attorney General’s Office at 877-765-8388.