Michigan AG Nessel Issues Statement on Governor Whitmer’s Environmental Action

LANSING, MI (STL.News) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday released the following statement in support of Governor Whitmer’s decision to tackle pollution in Oakland County:

“I strongly support the Governor’s commitment and my department will do everything in our power to assist Gov. Whitmer, EGLE Director Liesl Clark and her team as they pursue this latest threat to our environment. I have recently added new resources to our Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture Division and am creating a Criminal Unit that will focus specifically on environmental prosecutions. Our department takes environmental contamination very seriously – as witnessed by our actions against Enbridge and Wolverine and plan to take a more active enforcement role in this arena, working with EGLE.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE