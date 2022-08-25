Michael Pleads Guilty to Committing Firearm Violations

Licensed Federal Firearm Dealer, Michael Anthony Flynn Pleads Guilty to Committing Firearm Violations with Unlicensed Dealer

(STL.News) A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty yesterday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator.

According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided a co-conspirator in a business arrangement akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash.

At least 212 firearms were purchased online by Street and sold through Flynn’s business, primarily at gun shows in the San Antonio area.

Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting someone engaged in the firearms business without a license. A sentencing date has not been set. On July 21, 2022, Street pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the firearms business without a license. Street is scheduled for sentencing on November 30, 2022. Both men face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas; FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr.; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Fred J. Milanowski made the announcement.

The FBI and ATF are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys William F. Calve and Matthew Kinskey are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today