Miami-Dade Police Investigating a Shooting Homicide

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead.

According to investigators, a passerby observed a male lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He immediately called 911 and attempted to provide first aid. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim deceased on the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that several males were seen running from the scene, entered an unknown vehicle and fled eastbound on SW 40 Street. Due to the time of day, investigators are confident that someone may have seen something and are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

