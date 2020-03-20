MI AG Dana Nessel Issues Urgent Consumer Alert on Phishing Emails

(STL.News) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued an urgent reminder to be aware of phishing emails sent by scammers seeking to obtain your personal information and hard-earned money.

No one is immune to these attempts including Michigan’s Attorney General. Staff within the Michigan Department of Attorney General were subjected to a phishing scam today as they were led to believe they had received an email from AG Nessel requesting they purchase eBay gift cards then text the PINs to a specific number.

“This attempt is just another reminder that scammers are relentless and will stop at nothing to bamboozle us out of our hard-earned funds — even when our country is facing a crisis,” said Nessel. “I want to urge all Michiganders to remain on high alert and report any of this behavior to my office.”

