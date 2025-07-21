Meyerkord & Kurth – St Louis Personal Injury Attorneys

MeyerKord & Kurth, 353 Marshall Avenue, #B, St Louis, Missouri – St Louis Personal Injury Attorneys

(STL.News) – When you or a loved one has suffered an injury due to someone else’s negligence, you need more than just a lawyer — you need a dedicated advocate who will fight for your rights and help you recover the compensation you deserve. Meyerkord & Kurth (MK), a premier St Louis personal injury law firm, has established a strong reputation for delivering aggressive legal representation with a compassionate and client-centered approach.

Who They Are

MK is a St Louis-based law firm focused exclusively on personal injury cases. With decades of combined legal experience, their attorneys have successfully represented thousands of clients across Missouri and Illinois. From car accidents and medical malpractice to workplace injuries and wrongful death claims, Meyerkord & Kurth handles a wide range of personal injury matters with professionalism and care.

Their seasoned attorneys understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll an injury can take on individuals and families. That’s why they work tirelessly to ensure their clients receive full and fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Why MK Stands Out

When searching for a personal injury law firm, there are key qualities you should expect:

Proven Track Record of Success – You want a firm with real courtroom experience and a history of securing favorable settlements and verdicts. Meyerkord & Kurth has recovered millions in compensation for its clients, demonstrating its ability to deliver results both in and out of the courtroom.

– You want a firm with real courtroom experience and a history of securing favorable settlements and verdicts. Meyerkord & Kurth has recovered millions in compensation for its clients, demonstrating its ability to deliver results both in and out of the courtroom. Personalized Attention – A trustworthy law firm treats clients like people, not case numbers. At MK, every case is given individualized attention. They take the time to understand your story, explain your legal options, and keep you informed every step of the way.

– A trustworthy law firm treats clients like people, not case numbers. At MK, every case is given individualized attention. They take the time to understand your story, explain your legal options, and keep you informed every step of the way. Aggressive Advocacy – Insurance companies often try to minimize payouts. You need a firm that won’t back down. The attorneys at MK are known for their relentless advocacy and strong negotiation skills, ensuring clients are never pressured into unfair settlements.

– Insurance companies often try to minimize payouts. You need a firm that won’t back down. The attorneys at MK are known for their relentless advocacy and strong negotiation skills, ensuring clients are never pressured into unfair settlements. Client-Focused Approach – Your needs come first. MK operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning you don’t pay unless they win your case. Their commitment to transparency, honesty, and integrity has earned them a reputation as one of the most client-friendly law firms in St Louis.

– Your needs come first. MK operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning you don’t pay unless they win your case. Their commitment to transparency, honesty, and integrity has earned them a reputation as one of the most client-friendly law firms in St Louis. Local Knowledge with National Reach – With deep roots in the St Louis community and experience in courts throughout Missouri and Illinois, MK understands the local legal landscape. They combine this regional expertise with national-level resources and strategies, giving clients the best of both worlds.

Practice Areas

MK handles a broad range of personal injury cases, including but not limited to:

Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents

Slip and fall injuries

Medical malpractice

Workers’ compensation claims

Product liability

Wrongful death lawsuits

Nursing home abuse and neglect

Why Choose MK?

Choosing a personal injury law firm is a critical decision. You want experience, compassion, proven success, and a legal team that treats your case as their top priority. MK fits that requirement perfectly. Their commitment to justice, combined with personalized legal strategies and relentless pursuit of fair compensation, makes them a top choice for anyone needing a personal injury attorney in St Louis.

If you’re looking for trusted advocates who will stand by your side and fight for the compensation you deserve, contact MK today for a free consultation.

Visit their website or call their St Louis office to learn more about how they can help you on your road to recovery.

Meyerkord & Kurth — Your Personal Injury Advocates in St Louis

MK online ratings as of July 21, 2025, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 108 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 108 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – N/A

– N/A Yelp – N/A

MK business hours:

Sunday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Monday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Tuesday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Wednesday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Thursday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Friday – open 24 hours

– open 24 hours Saturday – open 24 hours

Note: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please get in touch with the law firm to confirm their business hours.

MK address and phone:

353 Marshall Avenue, #B

St Louis, MO 63119

Phone: +1 314-300-3000

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: