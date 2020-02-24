Mexican National Hector Silva-tolentino Pleaded Guilty To Illegal Use of a Social Security Number

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser announced today that Hector Silva-tolentino, age 29, pleaded guilty on February 18, 2020 to a one-count Bill of Information for illegal use of a social security number in violation of Title 42, United States Code, Section 408(a)(7)(B).

According to the bill of information, Hector Silva-tolentino (“SILVA”), presented a false identification document in order to obtain a Louisiana Driver’s License in Napoleonville, Louisiana. Silva used the driver’s license to obtain employment on offshore oilrigs.

SILVA faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment. Judge Jane Triche Milazzo scheduled sentencing for March 18, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General and the United States Border Patrol in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Spiro G. Latsis is in charge of the prosecution.

