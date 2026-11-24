CREVE COEUR, MO — November 24, 2026 — STL.News — Mexican Barrel House offers St. Louis-area residents an upscale setting for celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the arrival of 2027. With its elaborate décor, distinctive Mexican and barbecue-inspired cuisine, private party accommodations, catering, and rotating food and beverage specials, the restaurant deserves a place on the holiday entertainment calendar.

Located at 1085 North Mason Road, this independently developed restaurant is an appealing alternative to conventional holiday entertaining. Whether the occasion is a dinner for two, a gathering of relatives visiting from out of town or a company celebration, guests can build an occasion around good food and an exceptionally distinctive setting.

Here are seven ways to make the most of the season at one of the region’s most impressive upscale Mexican dining destinations.

1. Mexican Barrel House: Thanksgiving week dining

Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, and the surrounding days bring opportunities to spend time with people who may not otherwise be together. Relatives arrive early, friends return to town, and families often look for a meal that doesn’t require another trip to the grocery store or hours in the kitchen.

Consider organizing a restaurant outing before or after the traditional Thanksgiving meal. A Mexican dinner offers a welcome change from turkey and stuffing, especially for visitors who want to experience something distinctive about the St. Louis restaurant community. Shareable appetizers can start the conversation, while the extensive menu lets everyone choose an entrée to suit their tastes.

For hosts with a full house, an evening away from the kitchen can be as valuable as the meal itself. Instead of coordinating another round of cooking and cleaning, families can focus on catching up with guests. The restaurant’s colorful surroundings also provide an interesting backdrop for family photographs and conversations about local dining.

Contact the restaurant before making Thanksgiving Day plans, as holiday operating hours may differ from its regular schedule. A visit during Thanksgiving week doesn’t have to take place on the holiday itself.

2. Make Christmas gatherings an occasion

Christmas falls on Friday, December 25, this year, but many of the season’s most enjoyable gatherings take place in the weeks before. December is an opportunity to reconnect with neighbors, celebrate friendships, and thank the people who have made the year meaningful.

Mexican Barrel House offers an environment that can make an ordinary dinner feel more like an event. Its interior is a substantial departure from the familiar layout of a casual Mexican restaurant. Rich colors, carefully selected decorative elements, and an impressive bar contribute to an atmosphere that rewards taking time over a meal.

For families exchanging gifts, a restaurant gathering can eliminate the need for one household to host everyone. Friends can arrange a Christmas lunch without committing an entire evening. Couples can plan a special dinner amid a demanding schedule of shopping, travel, and family obligations.

Visitors who haven’t yet experienced the restaurant may especially appreciate discovering a locally developed dining concept rather than visiting a familiar national chain. Its combination of Mexican cultural influences and contemporary hospitality makes it a worthwhile stop for guests exploring West St. Louis County.

Arrange larger gatherings early and ask about seating, menu options, and any special requirements. Confirm Christmas Day hours and any holiday-specific programming directly.

3. Welcome the New Year with exceptional Mexican cuisine

New Year’s Eve falls on Thursday, December 31. For many people, the best way to conclude the year is a relaxed dinner with friends rather than a crowded late-night event. Others may prefer an earlier meal before continuing to another celebration.

The restaurant’s broad culinary approach makes it attractive for groups with different preferences. Familiar Mexican dishes such as enchiladas, tacos, and burritos share the menu with barbecue-inspired preparations and specialty selections. Smoked meats add another dimension to the dining experience, giving guests an opportunity to explore flavors beyond their usual orders.

Consider beginning with appetizers for the table and allowing each guest to select a main course. This approach makes the meal interactive without requiring everyone to agree on a single dish. Dessert can provide a leisurely conclusion for those who want to extend the occasion.

The bar program complements the kitchen with margaritas, tequila and mezcal selections, alongside nonalcoholic beverages. Guests planning to drink should arrange safe transportation. Those interested in the restaurant’s beverage offerings can explore our earlier coverage of its premium spirits program.

Ask the restaurant about New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours and reservations. No specific countdown party, midnight service, or fixed-price holiday menu is being announced here.

4. Discover daily specials and happy hour

One advantage of choosing this restaurant during the holidays is that a memorable outing need not be reserved for a major celebration. Mexican Barrel House promotes daily food and drink specials and happy hour, giving customers opportunities to visit throughout the season.

Previous promotions have included taco specials, discounted combination meals, shareable appetizers, seafood selections, and specialty cocktails. The rotating schedule is particularly useful for friends who want to meet regularly without ordering the same meal every time.

Happy hour can be an attractive option for coworkers finishing their day, friends meeting before an evening event, or relatives looking for a relaxed afternoon outing. It can also serve as a starting point for dinner when the conversation is going well, and nobody is in a hurry to leave.

The restaurant’s specials are too extensive to reproduce comprehensively in this seasonal feature. Read our coverage of seven days of restaurant specials and consult the official specials page for current offers. Confirm applicable times, prices, restrictions, and holiday availability before visiting.

Value and an upscale atmosphere do not have to be mutually exclusive. Customers who appreciate the surroundings but prefer to manage their entertainment budget can plan visits around promotions that suit their interests.

5. Reserve private banquet space for holiday parties

Businesses throughout Creve Coeur and neighboring communities have another reason to consider the restaurant: private party accommodations. Organizing an employee appreciation dinner, departmental celebration, or client gathering can be easier when a restaurant already provides food, beverages, and a distinctive environment.

Rather than renting an undecorated event space and arranging separate food service, organizers can inquire about reserving banquet space at Mexican Barrel House. The restaurant’s interior offers a sense of occasion without requiring hosts to create an elaborate decorative scheme.

Private gatherings are not limited to businesses. Extended families, neighborhood associations, social groups, and friends celebrating December birthdays can also explore the available arrangements. A dedicated space may help guests enjoy conversation and spend time together without the distractions of a typical busy dining room.

When contacting the restaurant, provide the anticipated guest count, preferred date, approximate arrival time, and whether the occasion calls for a seated meal or a more informal gathering. Ask about room capacity, menu arrangements, deposits, accessibility requirements and cancellation terms. These details can vary according to the event.

December calendars can fill quickly, so it is sensible to inquire before sending invitations. Availability is not guaranteed until the restaurant confirms the reservation.

6. Bring the restaurant experience to your event with catering

Not every holiday gathering is best held in a restaurant. Some companies prefer to celebrate at their offices, while families may want to entertain at home. Catering lets you enjoy professionally prepared food while keeping the gathering in a location that works for the group.

Mexican Barrel House offers catering, making its culinary approach well-suited to office lunches, family celebrations, and private events beyond the restaurant. Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes lend themselves particularly well to group meals because hosts can arrange a variety of flavors and accompaniments.

A catered meal can also provide an appealing alternative to the conventional holiday spread. Guests who have already attended several traditional dinners may welcome the opportunity to enjoy Mexican flavors, grilled meats and familiar accompaniments instead.

Before choosing a menu, organizers should discuss dietary requirements, serving arrangements, and the number of guests with the restaurant. Ask about ordering deadlines, pickup or delivery arrangements, portion recommendations and pricing. Do not assume that every item on the regular dining menu is available in catering quantities.

Planning the food early gives hosts more time to concentrate on invitations, entertainment, and the people attending. It is particularly useful for small businesses without dedicated event-planning staff.

7. Experience one of the region’s finest Mexican dining settings

Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur — STL.News file photograph.

The most compelling reason to visit may be the restaurant itself. Owner Alfredo Flores invested considerable effort and resources to transform the former Houlihan’s property into a restaurant with its own identity. The result reflects a level of attention to interior design that is unusual in the local Mexican dining market.

Rather than treating décor as an afterthought, the development incorporated Mexican cultural references, family history, artwork, lighting, and architectural details into the guest experience. The surroundings invite visitors to look beyond their own tables and appreciate the thought that went into the property.

STL.News followed the project before its opening, documenting the extensive redevelopment that ultimately produced a substantial independent dining destination. Readers can learn more about that history in our opening coverage and our restaurant profile.

In our view, the ambition of the décor and the breadth of the food and beverage offerings place Mexican Barrel House among the most attractive upscale Mexican restaurants in the region. That is an editorial recommendation rather than a formal award or independently measured ranking.

The kitchen’s combination of familiar favorites and creative barbecue influences is equally important. A beautiful dining room can attract a first visit, but the food is what gives customers a reason to return. The menu offers options for adventurous diners and guests who prefer traditional selections.

Plan your holiday visit to Creve Coeur

Residents of Chesterfield, Maryland Heights, Town and Country, Olivette, and other West County communities can consider the North Mason Road location for seasonal dining. Whether you choose a casual lunch, an elaborate dinner, a private banquet, or catering for an office celebration, the restaurant offers several ways to enjoy the weeks ahead.

Support local hospitality this holiday season and discover a restaurant that makes the surroundings an integral part of the meal. Contact the team directly for the latest specials, holiday hours, private room availability, and catering arrangements.

Restaurant information

Mexican Barrel House

1085 North Mason Road

Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141

Phone: 314-370-6010

Website: themexicanbarrelhouse.com

Open Google Maps for directions.

Promotional restaurant feature. Holiday hours and offers are subject to confirmation.

Read more entertainment news on STL.News.