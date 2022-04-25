Saint Charles Parish Men Sentenced on Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on April 19, 2022, DUVELL LONDON, JR., 41, of St. Rose, La., and JEREMY LEVANDA, age 40, of Destrehan, La., were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on drug trafficking charges. LONDON previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846.

LONDON further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. LEVANDA previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, LONDON, LEVANDA, and others, distributed significant quantities of fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine in St Charles Parish and surrounding areas during the summer of 2020.

LONDON was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment, 4 years of supervised release following imprisonment, and $1,200 in mandatory special assessment fees. LEVANDA was sentenced to 54 months’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release following imprisonment, and $300 in mandatory special assessment fees.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Nolan Paige and Paige O’Hale.

