Meeting of US – Russia Expert Groups on Trilateral Arms Control & Space Security Exchange

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

A U.S. delegation, including representatives from the Departments of State, Defense, and Energy, as well as the National Security Council, will travel to Vienna, Austria, for U.S.-Russia Working Group meetings from July 28-30. During these meetings officials will discuss Nuclear Doctrine and Warheads, and Transparency and Verification, as part of the U.S. push for trilateral arms control. Concurrently, a U.S. delegation from the Departments of State, Defense, Energy, and the National Security Council will hold a U.S.-Russia Space Security Exchange in Vienna on July 27.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE