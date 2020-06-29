MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit Investigating a Traffic Fatality

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) Traffic Homicide Unit, is investigating a traffic crash involving a MDPD cruiser, that left one cyclist injured and one deceased.

According to investigators, an on-duty MDPD officer was driving on Arthur Lamb Jr. Road and the access road to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department facility, when the two cyclists were struck. Rescue personnel from Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne responded to the scene. The cyclists were transported to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where one was determined deceased and the other is in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE