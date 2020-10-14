MDC’s St. Louis Region Hosting Live Online Q&A Event – Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting

St. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) There’s a lot to digest when it comes to deer and turkey hunting and regulations and speaking with an expert can make things much easier. One of the best sources of information are local conservation agents. But they can’t be everywhere . . . except when they make use of interactive technology.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an opportunity for people in MDC’s St. Louis Region to interact in real time with a regional conservation agent during an online Fall Deer and Turkey Regulation Question and Answer event covering fall deer and turkey hunting regulations. The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 6-6:30 p.m. and will feature St. Charles County Conservation Agent Corporal James Bolden.

MDC’s St. Louis Region consists of both St. Louis City and County, along with Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, Jefferson, Crawford, Franklin, and Washington Counties. Corporal Bolden will be on hand to answer questions covering what’s new for the fall 2020 season. Whether it’s regarding permits, season dates, or specific regulations, participants will have the ability to ask their questions and get answers in real time using the online chat feature.

How is hunting in the region impacted by Chronic Wasting Disease? Is CWD testing different this year with COVID-19 measures in place? Are there changes regarding landowner permits? These are a few of the topics participants can ask and learn more about.

As a helpful reference, it is recommended that participants download the 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulation booklet in advance at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXv.

The St. Louis region Fall Deer and Turkey Regulation Question and Answer event is free to attend, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZuX . A program link will be sent to the email associated with the MDC account used to register on the day before the program.

Participants should make sure that their MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive the virtual program, and check junk email folders if they don’t see it. Log-in for the program will be available five minutes prior to the program start time.

MDC will present another interactive opportunity for the public to get their fall hunting questions answered during an Ask the Agent Facebook Live event on Oct. 30 at noon. Conservation agents will be available to respond in real time to any questions about 2020 regulations.

