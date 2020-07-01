MCPD: Concern for Missing Teen, Saniya Speer from Burtonsville

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Burtonsville teenager.

Saniya Speer, age 15, was last seen on June 27, around 6 am as she was leaving her residence in the 3800 block of Berleigh Court in Burtonsville. Family believes she may be frequenting the Grosvenor Lane area in Bethesda. Speer may be in the company of Jamal Armiya Mills who is also considered missing.

Speer is described as a black female, approximately 5’5 in height and weighing approximately 147 pounds. She has black hair (braids) and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Speer’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Saniya Speer’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

