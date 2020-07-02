MCDP: Concern for 2 Missing Teenagers Amen Alemu & Nardos Yeshitila

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenage female from the Wheaton area and a missing teenage female from the Aspen Hill area. Both females are believed to be traveling together.

Amen Alemu, age 15, of University Boulevard West, has been reported as missing by her family. Alemu is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nardos Yeshitila, age 16, of Dauphine Street, has been reported as missing by her family. Yeshitila is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family believe that Alemu and Yeshitila are traveling together and are concerned for both girls’ welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amen Alemu and Nardos Yeshitilia is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24hrs). Callers may remain anonymous.

