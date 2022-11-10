Mazagon Dock Q2 Results: Profit jumps 58% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 9.10/share

Defence PSU on Thursday reported a 58% YoY rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 213.90 crore in the September quarter against the 135.03 crore in Q2FY22. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.10.

The PSU’s revenue from operations jumped 8.42% at Rs 1,702.36 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 1,570.11 crore in the same period of last fiscal. While total expenses of the company stood at Rs 1,604.52 crore in the second quarter of FY23 against Rs 1,504.17 crore in the same quarter of FY22.

While announcing its quarterly numbers, the company also approved an interim dividend of Rs 9.10 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 183.54 crore. The company’s board has declared Tuesday, 22 November 2022, as the record date for reckoning the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

The scrip settled 4.62% lower at Rs 771.50. However, the stock has surged nearly 190% in the last six months, while it has risen about 150% in the last year.

