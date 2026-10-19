Massive Fire at Cahokia Heights Spa Leaves 1 Missing

Fuji Super Spa Fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, IL – October 19, 2026 (STL.News) Cahokia Heights – A massive early-morning fire engulfed Fuji Super Spa in St. Clair County, Illinois, on Monday, leaving one person unaccounted for as firefighters battled flames that spread through the building.

Emergency crews responded around 3:15 a.m. to the business in the 200 block of South 88th Street, near Old St. Louis Road. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy flames toward the rear of the structure, with fire extending through the roof.

Signal Hill Fire Chief Tom Elliff told First Alert 4 that eight people were inside the building when the fire broke out. Seven were accounted for, while one remained missing as emergency operations continued.

Approximately 35 firefighters responded to the scene. Crews initially entered the building to attempt a rescue but were forced to withdraw because of the intensity of the flames.

The fire also coincided with reported electrical outages in the surrounding area, according to Ameren’s outage information.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Authorities did not publicly confirm the missing person’s identity or condition in initial reports.

The incident remains an active emergency, and officials have not established whether the unaccounted-for individual was trapped inside the building or had left the property without being accounted for.

Sources: First Alert 4, FOX 2 St. Louis and KSDK-TV 5 On Your Side, October 19, 2026.

Verification status: Local reporting attributed to fire officials corroborates these details. An independent primary-source statement from the responding fire department has not yet been located. The missing person’s status may change as the investigation continues.

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