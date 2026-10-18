St. Charles Ambulance District Seeks Sales Tax Approval

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – October 18, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD) is asking voters to approve a new sales tax to help fund emergency medical services as rising ambulance calls, population growth, staffing shortages, and operating expenses place increasing pressure on the district.

The proposal, known as Proposition Paramedics, will appear on the November 3, 2026, general election ballot. It would establish a three-eighths-of-one-percent sales tax (0.375%) while requiring reductions in the district’s existing real estate and personal property tax collections.

District officials say the additional funding is needed to maintain emergency response capabilities, address staffing needs and prepare for continued development throughout St. Charles County.

The proposal follows voters’ rejection of a different ambulance district sales tax measure earlier this year. The latest proposal carries a lower sales tax rate and retains a provision intended to provide property tax relief.

For residents, the election raises questions about how to fund emergency medical services, whether existing resources can meet future demand, and how the proposed changes would affect household expenses.

Emergency Calls and Population Growth Increase Pressure

St. Charles County has seen substantial residential and commercial development over the years, particularly as communities expand farther north and west of the county’s established population centers.

That growth increases demand on emergency medical services.

New subdivisions, apartment developments, commercial districts, and expanding road networks increase the geographic area ambulance crews must cover. At the same time, an aging population can increase demand for medical assistance.

Unlike some public services, ambulance operations must remain ready around the clock, regardless of how often emergency calls occur.

A medical emergency can happen at any hour, and ambulances must be positioned to respond even when several incidents occur simultaneously.

SCCAD officials say emergency call volume continues to increase, creating challenges for a system that must balance staffing levels, equipment availability, station locations, and operating expenses.

The district has traditionally responded to growth by adding paramedics, ambulances, and facilities where necessary.

However, officials warn that continuing this approach will become increasingly difficult without additional financial resources.

Staffing Shortages Raise Concerns About Response Times

One of the district’s most immediate concerns involves paramedic staffing.

SCCAD’s published staffing information identifies nine paramedic positions currently being left unfilled as a cost-saving measure.

If Proposition Paramedics fails, the district says it plans to reduce staffing through attrition by another nine positions beginning in 2027 and beyond.

These reductions would not necessarily involve immediate layoffs. Instead, the district could leave additional positions vacant as employees retire or otherwise leave the organization.

Nevertheless, fewer available paramedics could eventually limit how many ambulances the district can staff and deploy.

The district says some ambulance stations currently operate two advanced life support ambulances because they serve areas with particularly high concentrations of emergency calls.

If staffing resources fall short, officials say they may need to move second ambulances from busy stations to serve growing areas.

Such changes could create a difficult operational trade-off.

Growing communities would receive ambulance coverage, but established neighborhoods could lose some of the additional capacity they currently depend upon.

During periods of unusually high emergency activity, ambulances from neighboring service areas might have to travel greater distances to answer calls.

That could affect response times throughout the county, not just in communities experiencing new development.

SCCAD has identified maintaining response times of seven minutes or less for emergency medical calls as an important operational objective.

The district’s warnings concern future service capacity and response-time performance. They do not establish that ambulance service will cease if voters reject the measure.

What Proposition Paramedics Would Change

The proposed sales tax would add 0.375% to purchases subject to the tax within the ambulance district’s jurisdiction.

For consumers, the additional cost would be relatively small on individual purchases but would accumulate over time depending on spending habits.

Examples of the additional sales tax include:

Taxable purchase Additional tax $5 About $0.02 $25 About $0.09 $50 About $0.19 $100 $0.38 $500 $1.88 $1,000 $3.75

These amounts reflect the proposed tax alone and are rounded to the nearest cent.

The measure also includes a property tax reduction mechanism.

Under the ballot language, the district would have to reduce its property tax levy each year by 50% of the sales tax revenue collected the previous year.

The reduction would apply across real estate and personal property categories.

Consequently, Proposition Paramedics is not simply an additional sales tax without any offsetting adjustment.

Instead, it would change the balance between sales tax funding and property tax funding for ambulance operations.

However, the property tax reduction would not necessarily offset the additional sales taxes every household pays.

Individual outcomes would depend on property ownership, assessed values, taxable spending, and other circumstances.

District Estimates Millions in Additional Revenue

According to financial information published by SCCAD, a 0.375% sales tax would have generated approximately $31.5 million using 2025 consumer spending figures.

Under the proposed arrangement, property tax reductions would offset approximately $15.75 million of that amount.

The remaining revenue would provide additional financial support for ambulance district operations.

The district estimates that the property tax rollback could reduce property taxes paid directly to SCCAD by approximately 40%, based on the figures used in its projections.

That percentage should not be confused with a 40% reduction in a homeowner’s entire property tax bill.

Property tax bills commonly include separate levies supporting schools, municipalities, fire protection districts, and other public entities.

Proposition Paramedics would affect the ambulance district’s portion of those taxes, not every taxing jurisdiction listed on a property owner’s bill.

The estimates also depend on actual sales tax collections and property tax calculations. Future revenue could differ from the projections.

How the Tax Could Affect St. Charles County Households

Proposition Paramedics’ financial impact would vary among residents.

A homeowner who pays substantial real estate and personal property taxes to SCCAD could receive a larger dollar reduction in those taxes than a resident with limited taxable property.

Conversely, households that spend more on purchases subject to the proposed sales tax could pay more through the new funding mechanism.

Renters would generally not receive a direct property tax reduction on a residence they do not own, although they could still pay the proposed sales tax on eligible purchases.

Businesses would also need to account for the sales tax on applicable transactions.

The proposal would broaden the district’s funding base by collecting revenue through qualifying purchases rather than relying as heavily on property owners.

Visitors making taxable purchases within the district would also contribute to the funding mechanism.

For voters evaluating the proposal, it matters to distinguish an individual household’s tax burden from the district’s overall revenue.

The district could collect more operating revenue even while reducing its property tax levy, because the new sales tax would generate funds from a broader range of transactions.

Previous Ambulance Tax Proposal Failed in April

The November measure follows an unsuccessful funding proposal voters rejected in the April 7, 2026, municipal election.

That earlier measure, Proposition EMS, proposed a 1% sales tax to support ambulance district operations.

Like the current proposal, it included a provision requiring property tax reductions tied to sales tax revenue.

Voters rejected the April measure.

The district subsequently returned with Proposition Paramedics, proposing a substantially lower sales tax rate of 0.375%.

The change reduces the rate by 0.625 percentage points from the earlier proposal.

The latest measure therefore asks voters to consider a different funding level while maintaining the underlying approach of combining sales tax revenue with property tax relief.

The outcome will determine whether the district can implement this particular funding structure.

Ambulance Billing Could Also Change

Another potential consequence of the proposed funding arrangement involves ambulance bills.

The district has described eliminating balance billing for county residents as a benefit associated with its proposed sales tax funding model.

Balance billing occurs when a patient is responsible for charges remaining after an insurance carrier pays its portion of a medical bill.

For ambulance transportation, these remaining charges can create unexpected expenses for patients and families.

Under the district’s described approach, insurance carriers would continue to be billed for covered ambulance services, but eligible residents would not be responsible for remaining balances.

Such a policy could provide financial relief to residents who require emergency transportation.

However, voters should distinguish the ballot question’s sales tax and property tax provisions from the district’s stated operational plans, including billing changes.

The ballot measure itself principally authorizes the sales tax and establishes the property tax reduction requirement.

Emergency Medical Services Require Long-Term Planning

Ambulance districts face operational demands that extend beyond purchasing vehicles and employing paramedics.

Maintaining a modern emergency medical system involves vehicle replacement, medical equipment, training, facility maintenance, dispatch coordination, insurance, and other ongoing expenses.

Advanced life support ambulances must carry the equipment and supplies needed to evaluate and treat patients with potentially life-threatening emergencies.

Paramedics also need continuing education and professional development to maintain clinical qualifications and keep pace with changing medical standards.

Vehicle maintenance presents another continuing expense because ambulances accumulate mileage and must remain dependable during emergency operations.

As St. Charles County grows, the district must consider where to station ambulances and whether existing facilities can serve new residential and commercial developments.

These decisions involve more than the total number of ambulances available.

An ambulance stationed too far from a medical emergency may not provide the same response capability as one positioned closer to the incident.

Likewise, maintaining a sufficient number of paramedics is essential because an ambulance cannot provide standard emergency medical services without the personnel needed to operate it.

District officials say the proposed funding would help them address these challenges while preparing for future demand.

What Happens if Voters Reject the Proposal?

If Proposition Paramedics does not receive the required voter approval, the new sales tax would not take effect.

The ambulance district would continue operating under its existing funding arrangements, including property taxes and revenue from ambulance services.

However, district officials have warned that staffing reductions and ambulance redeployments would become necessary under their current financial plans.

The district specifically identifies the possibility of reducing paramedic positions through attrition and relocating advanced life support units to maintain coverage as development continues.

These changes could affect response times, especially when several emergency calls occur simultaneously.

The precise effect would depend on future call volume, staffing decisions, ambulance availability, and emergency locations.

It is important to distinguish the district’s projected operational consequences from confirmed service reductions.

The warnings describe what officials expect could occur if additional revenue is unavailable. They do not mean that all of those changes have already taken place.

What Happens if Proposition Paramedics Passes?

Approval would authorize the district to collect the proposed 0.375% sales tax and require corresponding reductions in the property tax levy.

The district would gain a new revenue source intended to support existing ambulance services and future operational needs.

Officials say the additional funding would help preserve staffing capacity and respond to increasing emergency call volume.

The district would still need to decide how to allocate funds among personnel, vehicles, facilities, and other expenses.

Passage would not automatically guarantee a particular response time for every emergency.

Actual ambulance performance would continue to depend on geography, traffic conditions, simultaneous emergency calls, available personnel, and other operational factors.

The proposal would provide additional financial resources rather than eliminate every challenge associated with emergency medical services.

Voters Have an Opportunity to Review the Proposal

The St. Charles County Ambulance District has scheduled public information sessions to explain Proposition Paramedics and answer questions.

One remaining session is scheduled for November 2 at 6:30 p.m. at SCCAD headquarters, 2000 Salt River Road in St. Peters.

Residents can also review the ballot language and information published by the ambulance district and St. Charles County election officials.

The measure requires a simple majority for approval.

The November 3 election will determine whether SCCAD moves forward with the new sales tax and associated property tax reductions or continues under its existing funding arrangement.

A Significant Decision for St. Charles County

The debate over Proposition Paramedics reflects a broader challenge facing growing communities: how to maintain public safety infrastructure as demand for services increases.

For the St. Charles County Ambulance District, that challenge involves maintaining sufficient staffing, placing ambulances where they are needed, and securing enough revenue to support long-term operations.

For taxpayers, the proposal involves weighing a new sales tax against reductions in the ambulance district’s property tax levy and the district’s stated plans for maintaining emergency medical services.

The financial consequences will not be identical for every resident, and the operational effects will depend on how the district manages its resources.

As emergency medical calls continue to rise, the district says it needs additional funding to maintain its service objectives.

Voters will decide on November 3 whether Proposition Paramedics becomes the district’s next major funding mechanism.

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