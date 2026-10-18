St. Louis Police Warn Residents After Inmate Escape

Police launch manhunt for 29-year-old Maurio Thomas after escape from City Justice Center; residents urged to secure homes, vehicles and outbuildings.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 18, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a manhunt Sunday morning after a 29-year-old inmate escaped from the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, prompting an urgent public safety warning for residents to lock their doors and avoid approaching the fugitive.

Police identified the escaped inmate as Maurio Thomas, who was being held in connection with serious criminal charges involving the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Authorities advised residents to immediately secure their homes, vehicles and outbuildings while officers searched for Thomas.

The escape triggered a law enforcement response involving police surveillance cameras, K-9 units and the department’s intelligence division.

As of the initial Sunday morning reports, Thomas had not been reported recaptured.

Police warned anyone who sees Thomas not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Police Identify Escaped St. Louis Inmate

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Thomas is 29 years old and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

Authorities provided the following description to help residents identify him:

Name: Maurio Thomas

Maurio Thomas Age: 29

29 Height: Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches

Approximately 5 feet, 9 inches Weight: Approximately 130 pounds

Approximately 130 pounds Last known clothing: Black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white shoes

Black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and white shoes Last reported location: St. Louis City Justice Center

St. Louis City Justice Center Public safety instructions: Do not approach; call 911 immediately

Police have not publicly established the precise circumstances surrounding Thomas’ escape in the initial reports reviewed for this article.

It remains unclear how he exited the detention facility, whether security measures were breached or how much time passed before authorities discovered he was missing.

Investigators have not announced a confirmed direction of travel or a specific neighborhood where Thomas may have gone following the escape.

That missing information makes it especially important for residents to follow official law enforcement announcements rather than speculate about his whereabouts.

Police Urge Residents to Lock Doors Immediately

The St. Louis police warning was unusually direct.

Residents were instructed to secure their home, vehicle, and outbuilding doors while the search continued.

The recommendation extended beyond residential front doors to other areas that might provide access to shelter, transportation or personal property.

Residents should also secure detached garages, storage buildings, and other structures.

Authorities did not advise residents to try to locate Thomas on their own.

Instead, anyone who believes they have spotted him should maintain a safe distance and contact emergency dispatchers.

Police have not publicly identified a particular neighborhood as the location of the escaped inmate.

Consequently, residents should not assume the search is limited to the area immediately surrounding the City Justice Center.

An individual who leaves a detention facility may travel beyond the surrounding blocks before authorities establish a confirmed location.

The warning to lock doors is a precautionary measure intended to reduce opportunities for unauthorized entry and minimize the possibility of dangerous encounters.

It does not establish that Thomas has entered another residence or committed additional crimes since escaping.

Manhunt Involves K-9 Units and Police Technology

St. Louis police reported using several investigative resources to locate Thomas.

Those resources include surveillance cameras, K-9 units, and personnel assigned to the department’s intelligence division.

Surveillance cameras can help investigators reconstruct an individual’s movements after they leave a facility.

K-9 units can help officers search locations where an individual may have traveled or tried to hide.

The intelligence division can help coordinate information received from investigators, surveillance systems, and the public.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific deployment locations of those resources.

Police also have not announced whether additional law enforcement agencies are participating in the search.

As the investigation continues, information residents provide may help officers track Thomas’ movements and determine whether he has traveled outside the immediate downtown area.

Police have emphasized that anyone recognizing the escaped inmate should contact 911 rather than attempting to detain him.

Escaped Inmate Faces Serious Criminal Charges

The escape follows the filing of criminal charges against Thomas in connection with allegations involving an elderly woman in St. Louis.

According to court documents described in local reporting on October 17, Thomas was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree burglary.

The allegations involve two separate incidents in which an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted after someone entered her home.

Court documents describe an incident on August 16 in the 6300 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The woman told investigators she was sleeping in her bedroom when she awoke to find a pillow over her face and another person on top of her.

The allegations are serious, but a conviction has not established the charges as facts.

Thomas is presumed innocent of those offenses unless and until proven guilty in court.

His reported escape from custody is a separate matter from the underlying criminal allegations.

Authorities have not yet announced whether they filed additional charges related to the escape.

Escape Raises Questions About City Justice Center Security

The City Justice Center is located at 200 South Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis.

The City of St. Louis Division of Corrections operates the detention facility, which opened in 2002.

According to the city’s official description, the six-story facility has a stated capacity of 860 inmates.

It serves as a detention center for individuals arrested and held in connection with criminal proceedings.

The reported escape raises immediate questions about how a detainee was able to leave the facility without authorization.

Among the issues requiring clarification are the circumstances of the escape, the security procedures in place at the time and whether any equipment or operational failures contributed to the incident.

However, the initial reports reviewed for this article have not released any official findings establishing a security failure or employee misconduct.

Determining what happened will require information from corrections officials and investigators.

An escape from a secure detention facility also raises broader questions about public notification procedures.

In this case, police issued a warning advising residents to lock their doors and provided a description of the escaped inmate.

The department also announced it was using specialized investigative resources in the search.

What Residents Should Do If They See Thomas

Authorities have made clear that members of the public should not attempt to approach Thomas.

Anyone who believes they have seen him should call 911 immediately and provide as much useful information as possible.

That information may include the sighting location, the direction the individual was traveling, and whether a vehicle was involved.

Residents should avoid following the individual or attempting to photograph him if doing so would place them in danger.

People should also avoid opening their doors to unfamiliar individuals under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone who notices signs of unauthorized entry into a garage, shed, or other structure should contact law enforcement rather than entering the area to investigate alone.

Police have not confirmed that Thomas is armed.

Nevertheless, the department’s instructions to avoid approaching him should be followed regardless of whether a weapon has been reported.

Residents should rely on official announcements for updates about the search and any eventual arrest.

Public Safety Remains the Immediate Priority

The most immediate concern for St. Louis residents is whether the escaped inmate has been located and returned to custody.

At the time of the initial Sunday morning announcements, authorities were continuing their search.

The incident also highlights correctional institutions’ responsibility to maintain secure custody while protecting employees, detainees, and the surrounding community.

A successful detention system depends on physical security, personnel procedures, monitoring systems, and the ability to respond quickly in an emergency.

When an escape happens, timely public notification becomes an important part of the response.

Residents need accurate information about the person being sought, any confirmed danger, and the steps law enforcement recommends.

In this case, police provided identifying details about Thomas and issued specific instructions intended to protect the public.

Those instructions included securing homes, vehicles, and outbuildings and immediately reporting possible sightings.

The department has not confirmed how Thomas escaped or where he went after leaving the City Justice Center.

Until authorities establish those details, speculation about the escape would be premature.

Search Continues Following Sunday Morning Alert

The escape was reported early Sunday, October 18, and quickly became a breaking public safety story in St. Louis.

Police identified Thomas, released his physical description, and began searching for him using investigative and operational resources.

The case has drawn particular attention because of the serious criminal charges Thomas faced before the reported escape.

However, the allegations in the underlying criminal case remain subject to the judicial process.

The immediate public safety issue is the reported unauthorized departure from the City Justice Center and the police effort to locate him.

Residents should remain attentive to official updates and avoid circulating unverified reports about possible sightings.

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact emergency authorities.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department asks anyone who sees Maurio Thomas to avoid approaching him and to call 911 immediately.

Sources: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department information reported by KSDK-TV 5 On Your Side and First Alert 4 on October 18, 2026; First Alert 4 court reporting published October 17, 2026; City of St. Louis Division of Corrections and City Justice Center official facility information.

Legal note: Maurio Thomas is presumed innocent of the pending criminal charges unless proven guilty. His recapture status and the circumstances of the escape remain subject to further official confirmation.

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