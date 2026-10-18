Three Sentenced in St. Charles County Forced Labor Case

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 18, 2026 (STL.News) Three St. Charles County residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a disturbing forced labor case in which an Indian national was subjected to physical abuse, threats, deprivation of basic necessities, and the confiscation of immigration documents.

The federal prosecution, announced October 8 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, concluded with prison sentences for Venkatesh Sattaru, 38; Nikhil Penmatsa, 30; and Sravan Penumetcha, 26.

The victim was Sattaru’s cousin, who traveled from India to the St. Louis area in December 2022. Instead of receiving the educational opportunity he reportedly expected, the young man was forced to do household chores, run errands, and work for a company Sattaru owned.

Federal prosecutors described a prolonged pattern of mistreatment involving physical violence, sleep deprivation, restricted access to food and bathing facilities, and the withholding of immigration paperwork.

The case also uncovered a separate scheme involving fraudulent benefits paid through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs caregiver assistance program.

The sentences bring a significant federal prosecution to a close following an investigation that began after authorities discovered the victim living under abusive conditions in St. Charles County in November 2023.

Federal Judge Sentences Three Missouri Residents

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross sentenced Sattaru to 50 months in federal prison on October 8, 2026.

The federal sentence will run concurrently with a five-year sentence previously imposed by the St. Charles County Circuit Court for second-degree domestic assault.

Sattaru pleaded guilty in April to confiscating or concealing immigration documents while obtaining another person’s labor or services through serious harm or threats of serious harm. He also pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.

His two co-defendants received separate federal prison sentences earlier in 2026.

Penmatsa, 30, of Defiance, Missouri, pleaded guilty April 2 to knowingly confiscating or concealing immigration paperwork. In August, he received a 37-month federal prison sentence.

Unlike Sattaru’s federal sentence, the court ordered Penmatsa’s sentence to run consecutively to a three-year prison term imposed in St. Charles County Circuit Court.

Penumetcha, 26, pleaded guilty March 13 to the same federal immigration-document offense. In June, the court sentenced him to 30 months in federal prison.

The three defendants were prosecuted for their respective roles in the forced labor operation, with Sattaru identified as the person who owned the properties and business where the victim was required to work.

Victim Arrived in Missouri From India

According to Sattaru’s federal plea agreement, the victim arrived in St. Louis on December 16, 2022.

The young man was an Indian national and Sattaru’s relative.

Earlier statements from St. Charles County prosecutors indicated that the victim entered the United States on a student visa after being promised an opportunity to pursue an education.

Instead, investigators determined that he was subjected to forced labor and abusive living conditions.

Initially, the victim lived at Sattaru’s home in O’Fallon, Missouri.

He was required to do household chores, run errands, and work for a business Sattaru owned.

In February 2023, Sattaru moved the victim to a house on Daniel Drive in O’Fallon that was undergoing renovations for eventual rental.

Several months later, around September 2023, the victim was moved again to another residence undergoing renovations along Highway D in St. Charles County.

The movement between properties placed the victim in different residential settings while the forced labor and mistreatment continued.

Federal court records described the work requirements and punishments the victim faced when they failed to meet expectations.

Physical Abuse and Deprivation Used as Punishment

The conditions federal prosecutors described went far beyond demanding household work.

Under Sattaru’s plea agreement, the victim was punished for failing to complete assigned duties.

Those punishments included confiscating his immigration paperwork, preventing him from obtaining adequate sleep, and restricting his access to food, bathrooms, and bathing facilities.

The victim was also subjected to physical abuse involving dangerous weapons.

Federal prosecutors said the violence resulted in serious bodily injury.

Sattaru personally carried out some of the punishment. On other occasions, Penmatsa and Penumetcha participated, either at Sattaru’s direction or on their own initiative.

The federal case established that immigration documents were used to control the victim.

For foreign nationals living in the United States, immigration paperwork can be essential for establishing lawful status, obtaining services, and navigating interactions with government authorities.

Withholding those documents can create substantial obstacles for a person attempting to leave an abusive environment.

Federal law specifically prohibits certain forms of confiscation, concealment, or destruction of immigration documents when those actions are used to facilitate forced labor or related unlawful conduct.

The guilty pleas in this case involved violations of those protections.

Police Investigation Revealed Serious Injuries

The investigation became public in November 2023 after St. Charles County authorities responded to concerns about a young man at a residence in the Defiance area.

According to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, officers responded to a welfare-check request.

The victim was eventually able to leave the residence and seek assistance from police.

County prosecutors described extensive injuries discovered during the investigation.

The victim had suffered multiple fractures involving his hands, fingers, feet, arms, nose, and ribs, according to the prosecutor’s original announcement.

Investigators also documented cuts and scarring across his body.

The initial county investigation alleged that the victim had been beaten, kicked, stomped on, and whipped with electrical wire.

Authorities reported that some assaults caused him to lose consciousness.

Those descriptions formed part of the original investigation and charging allegations. The subsequent federal guilty pleas and sentencing established the defendants’ criminal responsibility for the offenses addressed in federal court.

The severity of the injuries underscored the physical consequences of the forced labor arrangement.

The victim’s ability to escape and seek help marked a key turning point in the investigation.

Separate Veterans Affairs Fraud Scheme Uncovered

Federal prosecutors also uncovered a financial fraud scheme involving benefits administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sattaru, a U.S. Army veteran, exaggerated the severity of his disability-related limitations to increase compensation available through the VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

The program provides qualifying caregivers with financial assistance to support eligible veterans and service members who need personal care services.

Caregivers are frequently family members who help veterans manage daily activities and medical needs.

According to federal prosecutors, Sattaru’s misrepresentations caused his caregiver to receive an additional $83,776 in benefits to which the caregiver was not entitled.

The fraudulent payments were separate from the forced labor offenses but became part of the federal prosecution.

Sattaru pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in connection with the scheme.

The case illustrates how an investigation into one category of criminal conduct can uncover additional financial offenses when investigators examine records, benefits, and the activities of those involved.

Financial Penalties and Restitution

In addition to his prison sentence, Sattaru was required to address financial obligations arising from the federal case.

The Justice Department reported that he had paid a $74,634 forfeiture money judgment to the Department of Homeland Security.

He also paid $83,776 in restitution to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Additionally, Sattaru paid an agreed-upon amount of restitution to the victim.

Federal prosecutors did not publicly disclose the amount paid directly to the victim in their October 8 announcement.

Forfeiture and restitution serve different purposes in federal criminal proceedings.

Forfeiture generally involves surrendering money or property connected to criminal conduct, while restitution compensates qualifying victims or entities for losses attributable to offenses.

In this case, the financial consequences addressed both the government’s losses and the victim’s harm.

How Forced Labor Cases Differ From Ordinary Employment Disputes

The St. Charles County prosecution involved criminal conduct rather than an ordinary disagreement over wages, working conditions, or employment responsibilities.

Federal forced labor laws address situations in which individuals obtain another person’s work or services through prohibited means, including serious harm, threats, or coercive conduct.

A person does not necessarily have to be physically locked inside a building for a forced labor offense to occur.

Control may also be exercised through threats, intimidation, document confiscation, financial dependency or circumstances that make a victim reasonably fear serious consequences for refusing to comply.

The Missouri case included several of those elements.

The victim’s immigration paperwork was confiscated, and his access to basic necessities was restricted.

Physical violence and serious injuries were also documented.

The victim’s relationship to Sattaru did not exempt the conduct from federal criminal law.

Family relationships can sometimes complicate the identification of forced labor because abusive arrangements may be presented as household responsibilities, family obligations, or informal employment.

However, federal protections apply regardless of whether the victim and perpetrator are related.

One central element of the federal prosecution was the misuse of immigration documents.

People entering the United States for education, employment, or family reasons may rely on key records to prove their immigration status.

When another individual controls those records, it can create a significant power imbalance.

Victims may fear that leaving an abusive situation will jeopardize their legal status or expose them to immigration consequences.

Those concerns can be particularly powerful when the person exercising control is also providing housing, transportation or financial support.

The federal offenses to which the defendants pleaded guilty reflect Congress’ recognition that document confiscation can be used to support forced labor.

In the St. Charles County case, prosecutors established that immigration paperwork was withheld in connection with the victim’s forced work and mistreatment.

The prosecution demonstrates that coercion can involve both physical abuse and control over documents essential to a person’s independence.

Federal and Local Agencies Investigated the Case

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies with responsibilities covering human trafficking, federal financial offenses, and local criminal activity.

Homeland Security Investigations participated in the federal investigation.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigated the benefits fraud component.

The St. Charles County Police Department also played a role in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Edwards prosecuted the federal charges.

Several agencies were involved, reflecting the different aspects of the criminal conduct.

Local police were involved in the initial response and investigation of the victim’s circumstances.

Federal authorities pursued offenses involving forced labor-related document abuse and government benefits fraud.

The resulting prosecution combined evidence concerning the victim’s treatment, the defendants’ conduct, and financial transactions involving federal funds.

Case Raises Questions About Hidden Labor Exploitation

The St. Charles County case illustrates how serious labor exploitation can occur in residential properties rather than conventional workplaces.

The victim was moved among homes owned by Sattaru, including properties undergoing renovation.

His required activities included household chores, errands, and work connected to Sattaru’s business.

Those circumstances made the case different from a traditional workplace investigation involving a large employer or commercial facility.

Forced labor can occur in domestic settings, private residences, agricultural operations, businesses, and other environments where individuals are compelled to provide services.

An existing family relationship may make exploitation less visible to outsiders.

In this case, authorities eventually became aware of the victim’s circumstances after a welfare concern.

The investigation that followed uncovered evidence of prolonged mistreatment and resulted in both state and federal criminal proceedings.

The case also demonstrates why allegations of labor exploitation require careful examination of how individuals are treated, whether they can freely leave their circumstances, and whether threats or abuse are being used to compel work.

Federal Sentences Conclude Major Phase of Prosecution

With Sattaru’s sentencing on October 8, all three defendants in the federal forced labor prosecution have received prison sentences.

Sattaru received 50 months, Penmatsa received 37 months, and Penumetcha received 30 months.

The sentences reflect their individual federal convictions and the court’s determinations in their respective cases.

Sattaru’s sentence runs concurrently with his five-year state prison sentence, while Penmatsa’s federal sentence runs consecutively to his three-year state sentence.

Those distinctions are important because concurrent sentences generally overlap, while consecutive sentences are served one after another.

The exact amount of time each defendant ultimately spends incarcerated can depend on applicable sentencing credits and federal or state correctional rules.

The Justice Department’s announcement confirms the sentences imposed but does not establish a final release date for each defendant.

For the victim, the case involved more than the loss of freedom to work or study as intended. Prosecutors documented physical injuries, deprivation of basic necessities, and the use of immigration paperwork to maintain control.

The investigation ultimately led to guilty pleas, prison sentences, and financial penalties.

The prosecution stands as a significant St. Charles County example of how federal and local authorities can pursue forced labor offenses occurring inside private homes.

It also reinforces the legal principle that coercion, physical abuse, and the misuse of immigration documents can constitute serious federal crimes, regardless of whether the people involved are relatives.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, October 8, 2026, St. Charles County Residents Sentenced to Prison in Forced Labor Case; St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, original November 2023 charging announcement concerning the three defendants. The sentencing details, guilty pleas, and financial penalties come from the federal announcement, while the initial police response and injury descriptions come from the county prosecutor’s original account.

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