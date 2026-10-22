Who Can Be Held Liable in a Personal Injury Case?

(STL.News) Every injury case begins with one question: who must pay for the harm? Texas law allows multiple parties to share responsibility for a single accident. When an injured person blames the wrong party, the deadline keeps running while the real one goes unnoticed. Fault is rarely obvious at the start. O’Hare & Koch Personal Injury Attorneys begin case files with the police report and witness statements. Knowing the possible defendants early gives you a stronger starting point for any claim. Here are the main parties Texas courts may hold responsible after a serious injury.

Drivers and Negligent Individuals

The most common defendant is a person whose careless actions directly caused the harm. When a driver looks at a phone instead of the road, they break their duty to drive safely. A cyclist who clips a pedestrian carries the same responsibility, and so does a homeowner with a broken step. A bystander’s account that matches the police report shows who was careless. Experienced injury attorneys build the carelessness argument around that agreement. A negligence claim rests on four elements, starting with a duty of care and ending with documented damages. If a claimant falls short on one of the four elements, the defense seizes on that gap.

Employers and Vicarious Liability

Employers can be responsible when a worker causes harm while doing a job task. This rule is called vicarious liability, and it often applies in delivery truck crashes. The worker must usually be acting within the scope of employment at that moment. When a company hires carelessly or leaves workers untrained and unsupervised, it faces a claim of its own. Employers usually carry larger insurance policies than individual drivers, which can increase your recovery. Independent contractors can complicate these claims, so employment status deserves a very careful look.

Property Owners and Premises Liability

Property owners must keep their premises reasonably safe for people who are lawfully present. When someone falls in a store aisle or on an apartment walkway, the owner often faces a slip-and-fall claim. Liability depends on whether the owner knew about a hazard and never fixed it. Dangerous conditions often hide in ordinary spots, like a wet floor with no sign or a broken stair. The duty an owner owes depends on whether the person was invited onto the property or wandered onto it. Photos of the hazard and incident reports can prove the owner had fair warning.

Manufacturers and Product Defects

If a defective product hurts a consumer, the claim often reaches the companies that handled it, from the factory to the store. Some defects begin at the drawing board and others on the assembly line, while a missing warning counts too. A tire that blows out at highway speed is the kind of failure that leads to these claims. These cases often involve several companies along the supply chain, each pointing fingers elsewhere. Texas strict liability claims focus on the product itself, not on the maker’s intent. Keep the defective item, packaging, and receipts because that evidence is difficult to replace.

Shared Fault Under Texas Law

Many accidents involve more than one responsible party, and Texas courts divide blame accordingly. Texas uses proportionate responsibility, so each party pays a share matching its own fault. If you are found more than 50 percent at fault, you cannot recover damages. A defendant who is 10 percent responsible generally pays only that share of damages. Defendants found over 50 percent responsible can be required to pay the entire judgment. When an injured person sues only one party, the filing deadline sometimes passes before the others are added.

Figuring out who’s actually responsible can feel overwhelming when you’re already hurting and stressed. That’s completely normal, and nobody expects you to sort it all out alone. Start by writing down exactly what happened while the details are still fresh. Save every photo, receipt, and message, even the ones that seem unimportant right now. You don’t need every answer today, just one clear next step you can take. If the photos are already in one folder, the first call with an attorney starts with answers, not guesses.