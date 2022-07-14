Massachusetts Men Indicted for Conspiring to Steal Firearms

Massachusetts Men Indicted for Conspiring to Steal 12 Firearms

Jaythean Diaz, 19, of Lawrence and Gary Ortiz, 18, of Haverhill, were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 11, 2022, and charged with one count of conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

Diaz and Ortiz were arrested in Lawrence today and released on electronic monitoring and a 8:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew.

The indictment filed in court alleges that between on or about December 6, 2021, and on or about December 8, 2021, in the District of New Hampshire and elsewhere, the two men conspired with each other and with other persons to steal firearms from Second Amendment Arms, a Derry, New Hampshire Federal Firearms Licensee. During the course of the conspiracy, the indictment alleges that the men stole 12 firearms.

The charges in the indictment are only allegations. The defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Andover Police Department, the Atkinson Police Department, the Brentwood Police Department, the Derry Police Department, the Haverhill Police Department, the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Methuen Police Department, the Milford Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Salem (NH) Police Department, the Somersworth Police Department, the Saugus Police Department, the Wellesley Police Department, and the Windham Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today