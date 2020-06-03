Maryland’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops to 9.5%, Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In 50 Days

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 9.5%—below 10% for the first time since late March—and total current hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest level since April 14.

State officials continue to encourage Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19, with more than 100 major sites now available across the state. No-cost, no-appointment testing is available today at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. Maryland has now conducted 380,716 COVID-19 tests, including 14,385 tests over the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate peaked on April 17, when it reached 26.91%. Since then, it has dropped by nearly 65%, down to 9.5% statewide⁠.

Positivity Rate Continues to Decline in Key Jurisdictions. The positivity rate in Baltimore City is at 9.9%—just above the state average. Frederick County is at 9.4%, Howard County is at 8.8%, Baltimore County is at 8.7%, and Anne Arundel County is at 8.6%—all below the state average.

The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by more than 66%, from a high of 41.96% to a current rate of 14.1%. Montgomery County has dropped by more than 62%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 12.3%.

Positivity rate data for the state and all 24 jurisdictions is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Lowest Levels Since Mid-April. Maryland’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 1,109, their lowest level since April 14. There are 471 ICU beds currently in use for COVID-19 patients, the lowest number since April 17, and the number of patients in acute care, 638, is at its lowest number since April 12.

More Than 100 Major Testing Sites in Maryland. With expanded capacity and supplies available, the state has broadened the criteria for COVID-19 testing to include those who are asymptomatic. There are now nearly 100 major testing sites in Maryland. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.

Long-Term Strategy. On April 29, Governor Hogan announced a long-term COVID-19 testing strategy for Maryland, starting with high-priority clusters and outbreaks. The state achieved its short-term goal of 10,000 tests per day before June 1.

