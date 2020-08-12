Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop by 41, Positivity Rate Remains Low and Stable

(STL.News) – Maryland continues to report positive trends for key COVID-19 metrics, with total current hospitalizations dropping by 41 over the past 24 hours, ICU levels dropping to their lowest level since July 13, and the statewide positivity rate remaining low and stable at 3.61%.

Statewide Positivity Rate Is 3.61%, Daily Positivity Rate Drops to 3.59%. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.61%. The daily positivity rate is 3.59%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25, and is 86.5% lower than its April 17 peak.

Total Current Hospitalizations Decline By 41, ICU Levels Down Nearly 25% Since July 25. There are 488 total current COVID-19 hospitalizations—a decrease of 41 over the past 24 hours. There are 117 ICU beds in use—a decrease of 4. Overall, ICU admissions have declined by more than 25% since July 25.

Positivity Rate Below 5% In 23 of 24 Jurisdictions. The positivity rate for 19 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions is below 3.5%, and the positivity rate for 23 of the 24 jurisdictions is below 5%. Only Prince George’s (5.54%) is above 5%. Anne Arundel (2.59%) has posted another record-low positivity rate today.

Positivity Rate Among Marylanders Under 35 Down 30% Since July 23. Over the last several weeks, state health officials have focused on addressing rising infection rates among young people. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has steadily declined over the last three weeks, down 30% since July 23, to 4.74%. The positivity rate among Marylanders over 35 is 3.03%.

1.5 Million Tests Conducted, 17.9% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,503,630 COVID-19 tests, including 18,015 tests over the last 24 hours. 1,078,830 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 17.9% of the state’s population.

