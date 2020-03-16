Maryland man Steven L. Silverman sentenced for bank robbery

(STL.News) – Steven L. Silverman, of Thurmont, Maryland, was sentenced today to 46 months incarceration for bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Silverman, age 50, pled guilty to one count of “Bank Robbery” in November 2019. Silverman admitted to robbing the City National Bank of Berkeley Springs of $1,730 on June 4, 2019.

Silverman was also ordered to pay $1,730 to the bank in restitution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley Springs Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

