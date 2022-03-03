Maryland Lottery – Salisbury Woman Wins Top Prize

Claims $50,000 prize on MONOPOLY X20™ scratch-off

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) A lucky Eastern Shore resident enjoyed a classic case of beginner’s luck, taking home a $50,000 win just as she began playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. The 26-year-old took a liking to the new MONOPOLY™ X20 instant ticket and won its top prize.

The happy Salisbury woman visited Royal Farms #140 located at 10988 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills. She stopped there to grab a soda to go with her sushi. When she saw the $5 scratch-off, she liked it so much that she bought 13 of them. Once she scratched off her instant tickets later that day, the nursing assistant learned that she was a winner.

“I cried and almost fainted!” the happy winner recalled. Shortly afterward, she shared the news with her mother, who was equally excited.

The lucky lady just began working as a traveling nursing assistant. The Wicomico County resident enjoys shopping when she’s not working or playing Lottery games. She plans to use her winnings to buy a house and a new car to go with her new career.

Her lucky Lottery retailer is also a winner. Royal Farms #140 will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 winning scratch-off.