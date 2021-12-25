Maryland Lottery – $2 Million Powerball Prize

Howard County Scientist Elated After Winning $2 Million Powerball Prize

Power Play option doubles second-tier prize in December 15 drawing to $2 million

JESSUP, MD (STL.News) A Howard County Powerball player held onto his ticket from the Dec. 15 drawing for three days before getting quite a surprise: He was a $2 million winner.

It wasn’t until he purchased another ticket that he thought to check his ticket from December 15th. And that was when the 54-year-old learned that he was now a millionaire.

The lucky winner bought his winning ticket at the Royal Farms #230 located at 7136 Montevideo Road in Jessup.

“It was an interesting day,” the Howard County resident said of the day he purchased the lucky ticket. After visiting another nearby business, he realized he needed to fill his gas tank, so he stopped at the Royal Farms. It wasn’t until he reached the store that he decided to buy his Powerball ticket, adding both the Power Play and Double Play options. When his ticket matched the first five numbers drawn on December 15, he won a second-tier prize of $1 million, and the Power Play option doubled his prize to $2 million.

“Unexpected” and “unbelievable” are the words the happy scientist used to describe his win. He shared the news with his wife of 14 years, and she was also elated. He said he is still hashing out his plans for his winnings. The lucky winner has worked as a researcher and scientist for the past 20 years and has no plans on retiring. Instead, he loves what he does so much that he’s thinking about using some of his winnings to fund his upcoming research.

The Royal Farms store in Jessup will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery to sell the big ticket.