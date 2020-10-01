Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Announces Judicial Appointment

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Terrence Mark Ranko Zic to the Court of Special Appeals. The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees submitted by the Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” said Governor Hogan. “I have confidence that Terrence Zic will continue to be a strong advocate for the law and will serve the citizens of the State of Maryland admirably.”

Terrence Zic is an equity partner at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP, with a focus on products liability and commercial litigation. Before joining Whiteford Taylor, Zic was a shareholder with LeClairRyan, where he had a complex civil litigation practice and a broad local civil litigation practice. He served as a clerk for the Honorable Robert C. Murphy, Chief Judge, Court of Appeals from 1989-1990.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Loyola College and his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

