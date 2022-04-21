Maryland Governor Hogan Swears In Judge Anne K. Albright

Governor Hogan Swears In Judge Anne K. Albright to the Court of Special Appeals; Names Four to Circuit Courts for Baltimore City, Montgomery County

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan swore in Judge Anne K. Albright of Montgomery County to the Court of Special Appeals. Judge Albright succeeds Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, who was sworn in to the Court of Appeals last week.

“Judge Albright brings years of experience and knowledge to the bench and has truly excelled in her legal career,” said Governor Hogan. “I have no doubt that Judge Albright will continue to serve the people of Maryland with dedication in this new role.”

Judge Albright, daughter of the late Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, was most recently a judge on the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Prior to her appointment to the circuit court in 2012, Albright was a partner in the law firm of Albright & Rhodes, practicing family law, criminal defense, and immigration law. She began her career as a clerk for Judge Norman Ramsey on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and then served for six years as a public defender. Albright received an A.B. from Dartmouth College and a J.D., cum laude, from the Georgetown University Law Center. Read her full bio.

Four Additional Judicial Appointees. In addition, today the governor announced he has appointed Paul Joseph Cucuzzella, Martin “Marty” Harold Schreiber II, and La Zette Charnae Ringgold-Kirksey to the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, and Louis Michael Leibowitz to the Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

“Today, I am appointing four more well-qualified and experienced individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to extend my congratulations to each of them and their families.”

Paul Joseph Cucuzzella has worked as an assistant attorney general for the majority of his legal career. He is currently principal counsel to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, a position he has held since January. Cucuzzella has also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law since 2004.

Prior to taking his current position, Cucuzzella served as principal counsel to the Department of Planning, where he worked for nine years. He had previously served as litigation counsel at the Department of Natural Resources from 2002 to 2013. He also briefly worked as a litigation associate with the Baltimore-based firm of Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler.

Following graduation from law school, Cucuzzella entered active military duty as a member of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and served on active military duty with the JAG Corps from 1997 to 2001. Since 2002, he has been an active member of the Army Reserve, reaching the rank of colonel. He also served three years as a military judge, and recently commanded a U.S. Army Reserve unit.

He received his B.S. from Villanova University, his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law, and a Masters in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Martin “Marty” Schreiber has been litigating in Maryland and the District of Columbia for over 20 years. He previously clerked for a federal district judge and joined the Baltimore litigation firm of Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP, where he was an associate and then partner.

In 2006, he opened the Law Office of Martin H. Schreiber II, LLC, where he maintains a diverse litigation practice, representing financial institutions, businesses, and individuals in all manner of cases. He also represents individuals and companies in criminal cases and regulatory matters and is a member of the Criminal Justice Act Felony Panel.

Schreiber previously worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland School of Law, where he taught Maryland Civil Procedure and Legal Analysis, Writing, and Research.

He received his B.A. in Economics from Columbia University and his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

La Zette Charnae Ringgold-Kirksey has served as a prosecutor in Baltimore City for most of her 20-year legal career. She has been a supervisor for the past six years. She currently serves as the Division Chief of the Gun Violence Enforcement Division and previously served as deputy of the division. Additionally, she served as a supervising team captain in the Felony Trial Unit.

As a prosecutor, Ringgold-Kirksey has tried over 40 cases to verdict that were jury trials. She was sole counsel in all of those cases with the exception of two murder cases that she served as co-counsel. Ringgold-Kirksey served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Sylvester B. Cox, Circuit Court for Baltimore City from 2004-2005.

She obtained her B.A. from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Louis Leibowitz has been a solo practitioner operating under the name Law Offices of Louis M. Leibowitz since 2011. He focuses his practice on civil litigation, family law, and criminal defense in the state and federal courts of Maryland and the District of Columbia.

Before founding his practice, Leibowitz served as a public defender in Montgomery County, where he tried hundreds of bench and jury trials. During this time, he handled criminal matters including traffic tickets, drug cases, and major felonies. While in private practice, Leibowitz won a first-degree murder trial believed to be the first total acquittal on first-degree murder charges in Montgomery County in over a decade.

Leibowitz previously served as a litigation associate at Stein, Sperling, Bennett, DeJong & Greenfeig, P.C., where he represented community associations and municipalities in a variety of litigation matters including land use litigation. He began his career as a law clerk for the Honorable Gerald I. Fisher in the District of Columbia Superior Court.

He obtained his B.A. from Tufts University and his J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.