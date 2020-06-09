Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces New Transportation Leaders

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of new leaders at the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) and State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA). Transportation Secretary Greg Slater appointed William P. Doyle, a former United States Federal Maritime Commissioner, to lead the Port of Baltimore as the new executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, effective July 22. He also appointed Tim Smith, P.E., who is currently serving as acting administrator, as the new administrator of the State Highway Administration, effective June 17.

William P. Doyle is a respected maritime professional with nearly three decades of experience in the transportation and energy sectors. As a former U.S. Maritime Commissioner from 2013-2018, Doyle represented the United States in numerous global negotiations and facilitated positive outcomes to disputes among maritime industry and labor groups. In his role, he aided U.S. Labor and Commerce Secretaries in major labor negotiations and co-chaired maritime trade discussions with the People’s Republic of China, European Union Trade Commission, Panama and Greece. Doyle most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Dredging Contractors of America. Doyle was selected following a search committee that solicited candidates and fielded applications from interested persons around the world.

“With a distinguished career in the maritime industry and international trade spanning nearly three decades, I am confident that Bill Doyle will lead the Port of Baltimore in driving Maryland’s economy forward,” said Governor Hogan. “Under his leadership, the Port of Baltimore will continue to create jobs and keep the supply chain moving as it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Doyle graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and is a U.S. Coast Guard Licensed Marine Engineer. He also has a law degree from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center’s program at the Academy of WTO Law & Policy Institute of International Economic Law.

“Bill has experience with major infrastructure projects that will prove invaluable as the Port continues to work with its private sector partners and the Baltimore community to deliver generational projects,” said Secretary Slater. “From global negotiations to working with Congress to fund critical dredging projects, Bill understands all the elements needed to propel the Port of Baltimore to the next level.”

The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,330 direct jobs and generates nearly $400 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Tim Smith, P.E. has 26 years of experience in the field of civil engineering in both the public and private sector with a focus on transportation and materials. During his 21 years at MDOT SHA, Smith has served in many leadership roles throughout the department, including: Director of the Office of Materials Technology; District Engineer of District 5 for Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties; Chief Engineer; and Deputy Administrator. As State Highway Administrator, Tim Smith, P.E., will be responsible for all daily highway maintenance, construction and traffic operations across Maryland, which includes 17,000 lane miles of state roadways and 2,500 bridges.

“Tim Smith’s leadership has been integral to MDOT SHA’s approach to the COVID-19 response, ensuring highway maintenance and construction projects stayed on track to keep the supply chain moving and delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery,” said Governor Hogan. “With his experience extracting the maximum value out of each taxpayer dollar, he will enhance our infrastructure in ways that will support Maryland’s economy and our quality of life.”

Smith is experienced in overseeing operations for each of MDOT SHA’s seven engineering districts and the MDOT SHA Operations Complex teams that support statewide maintenance, construction, homeland security, materials technology, and traffic operations. Smith also has been involved firsthand in the implementation and rollout of MDOT SHA’s “Context Driven: Access and Mobility for All Users” guide. Through this approach, the team is using data to identify areas of need and develop targeted, proactive safety solutions for every type of roadway and community. He graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and is a registered professional engineer in Maryland.

“Tim is devoted to providing a system that delivers safe travel options for all users with a special passion for ensuring safer access for bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Secretary Slater. “Tim’s customer-focused approach to project delivery blends data-driven decisions and stakeholder input to solve complex transportation challenges.”

