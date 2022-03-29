Maryland: David A. Blair Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge

Maryland Man, David A. Blair Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Offenses Committed During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Thrust Lacrosse Stick at Officer

(STL.News) A Maryland man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

David A. Blair, 27, of Clarksburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of civil disorder. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Blair was in a crowd that was illegally on the West Lawn of the Capitol. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department ordered the crowd to “move back” away from the Capitol building. Blair positioned himself between officers and the crowd and began to walk in the space while waving a Confederate battle flag attached to a lacrosse stick. He yelled words to the effect of, “hell naw, quit backing up, don’t be scared.” As officers advanced, one pushed Blair back toward the crowd. Blair jumped back, squared his body to stand in front of the officer, shouted, and thrust the lacrosse stick at the officer towards the chest area.

Blair was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. He is to be sentenced on July 13, 2022. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today