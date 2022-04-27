Marvin Mitchell Pleads Guilty To Distributing Narcotics

Fentanyl Dealer, Marvin “MJ” Mitchell Pleads Guilty To Distributing Narcotics

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Mitchell faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the plea agreement, between approximately April and June 2019, Mitchell sold heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine from the Express Inn located in Clearwater. Mitchell used co-conspirators to distribute his product. During April, May, and June 2019, confidential informants conducted several controlled purchases from room #126 at the Express Inn.

The CI’s would go to the Express Inn to purchase heroin from either Mitchell or one of his co-conspirators. In exchange for cash, they would receive small, silver aluminum foil packages containing a grayish, white powdery substance, which later tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, or both.

On June 17, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Express Inn, rooms #126, 128, and 130, and upon entering room #130, detained Mitchell. In that room, officers found one tin foil bindle that was identical in appearance to those bindles found in room #126. Officers also found $2,219 in cash, 38 insulin syringes, and an electronic scale.

Upon entry into room #126, officers detained two of Mitchell’s co-conspirators. Agents seized multiple tin foil bindles, five doses of NARCAN, used syringes, cash, and a ledger partially hidden between a headboard and the wall.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Pinellas Park Police Department, with assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pasco and Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

