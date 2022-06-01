Marvin Love Sentenced for Firearm, Drug Trafficking Offenses

Previously Convicted Felon, Marvin Love Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm and Drug Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) Marvin Love, 38, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm during and in relation to his trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents, on January 7, 2020, Love was stopped in his vehicle by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers, who discovered Love in possession of distribution quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also found a handgun belonging to Love on the floorboard of his vehicle. Love is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions, including two armed robberies in Marion County.

During one of those robberies, Love shot a victim twice when stealing $10. Love also has a prior federal felony conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. He was released from prison for that crime in late October 2019, less than 2 ½ months before he was arrested in January 2020 in this case.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor made the announcement.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Love be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Abhishek S. Kambli who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

