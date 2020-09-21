Martinsburg, West Virginia; Lemonte Green admits to firearms offense

(STL.News) – Lemonte Green, of Hagerstown, Maryland, has admitted a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Green, 36, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.” Green admitted to having a 9mm pistol while trafficking drugs in October 2019 in Berkeley County.

Green no less than five years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE