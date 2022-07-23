Marlon Lainez Sentenced for Alien Smuggling

Newburgh Man, Marlon Lainez-Velasquez Sentenced to 48 Months for Alien Smuggling

Marlon Lainez-Velasquez, age 48, of Newburgh, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison for alien smuggling.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Acting Chief Patrol Agent Keith Hoops, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

In pleading guilty, Lainez-Velasquez admitted that in May 2021, he traveled to the border in Burke, New York, where he assisted in smuggling five Vietnamese nationals from Canada and into the United States for profit.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino ordered that Lainez-Velasquez serve his federal term of imprisonment after he finishes serving an unrelated 6-year state term of imprisonment for sex abuse.

This case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol, Burke Station, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today