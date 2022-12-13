Markets Pro delivers up to 1,123% ROI with quant-style crypto analysis for investors – Cointelegraph

Since Cointelegraph Markets Pro launched — bringing professional crypto market intelligence to every investor — the platform has helped thousands of subscribers to better understand the opportunities and threats inherent in the world of crypto investing and trading.In this brief, we want to draw attention to some highlights since the platform’s launch, including a critical look at a variety of backtested strategies that the Markets Pro team tracks.Cointelegraph Markets Pro consists of two unique research features — VORTECS™ Score and NewsQuakes™ — in addition to a wide variety of market performance metrics and access to a vibrant community of crypto enthusiasts on Discord.VORTECS™ ScoreThe VORTECS™ Score is derived from an algorithm that examines multiple variables, including sentiment, tweet volume, price volatility and trading volume, and it compares those with historically similar market conditions.The algorithm is capable of parsing through millions of historical data points each day, comparing what’s going on right now with prior conditions for the 418 assets and counting that are currently tracked.A high VORTECS™ Score suggests that current market conditions across all of the tracked variables are similar to conditions in the past when the asset appreciated during the next several days. The higher the score, the more consistent the behavior of the asset’s price in the past.History doesn’t repeat, but it often rhymes. The VORTECS™ Score was created to provide every crypto market participant with high-quality, quantitative analysis that has previously only been available to major institutional investors.NewsQuakes™NewsQuakes™ is an indicator that delivers real-time alerts generated by developments that impact coin prices the most. These include exchange listings, staking announcements and partnerships.Our research has found that exchange listings, staking announcements and partnership announcements have had the most consistently positive impact.NewsQuakes™ are built on top of The Tie’s proprietary SigDev technology — the most comprehensive and actionable digital asset information platform for tracking real-time, market-moving news in the cryptocurrency space.SigDev is used by major hedge funds, over-the-counter desks, market makers and other institutional market participants to gain an edge. In addition to financial institutions, news outlets like Cointelegraph use The Tie’s SigDev platform to identify critical breaking news stories from primary sources.NewsQuakes™ are delivered both in-browser via Discord alerts and directly to your phone via the Markets Pro mobile application. Among the most notable NewsQuakes™ are new exchange listings.For example, since the launch of our NewsQuakes™ indicator in Jan. 2021, buying and holding a token for one hour after its NewsQuakes™ listing announcement generated a whopping 12,000% return! Some notable NewsQuakes™ over the past month include our alert on Mask Network (MASK) after the announcement that MASK would be listed on Binance.The yellow dot illustrates when the alert was sent to community members…Just four days after the alert, MASK rose from $2.67 to a high of $3.93. Similarly, three NewsQuake alerts were sent to our clients about Marinade (MNDE), the last two served up a one-day move from $0.07 to a high of $0.30, translating to a 307% intraday move.Meaning, had you invested $1,000 into this alert, you would’ve had $3,070 by the end of the day.$10,000? $30,700!VORTECS™ performanceSince the launch of the algorithm on January 5, 2021, Cointelegraph Markets Pro has been tracking the performance of 45 different trading strategies on an hourly basis over a rolling week and a cumulative history.The trading strategies are divided into two groups: time-based and score-based.In each case, Markets Pro tracks the performance of the VORTECS™ Score against the U.S. dollar, Bitcoin (BTC) and an evenly weighted basket of the top 100 altcoins — all to ensure that the score is tested for wider market movements.Time-based strategiesTime-based strategies involve tracking the performance of a crypto asset from the moment its VORTECS™ Score crosses a key threshold until a specific time period elapses, for example, Buy 80/Sell 168 hours or Buy 90/Sell 24 hours.From the beginning of 2021 until now, the 13 winning time-based strategies tracked by Markets Pro have averaged gains of 546.35%. In comparison, a BTC buy-and-hold strategy suffered a loss of 39.44%, and a similar strategy with the top 100 altcoins gained a return of 190.15%.The most successful of these strategies has been the Buy 80/Sell 24 hours strategy, which has returned 1,123.46% since the beginning of 2021!Even the least successful time-based strategy, Buy 80/Sell 168 hours, returned 290.70%.Score-based strategiesScored-based strategies involve tracking the performance of a crypto asset from the moment its VORTECS™ Score crosses a key threshold until it reaches another key threshold, for example, Buy 80/Sell 75 or Buy 90/Sell 65.The 12 winning score-based strategies tracked by Markets Pro yielded an average return of 2,895.49%, eclipsing the 190.15% return achieved by buying and holding the top 100 altcoins on the market by a factor of 15. The most successful of these strategies has been the Buy 80/Sell 20 score, which has returned 21,010.61% since the beginning of 2021!Even the least successful score-based strategy, Buy 85/Sell 85, returned 263.63%. Evidently, even the worst-performing successful score-based strategy beat the buy-and-hold strategies for BTC and for the top 100 altcoins on the market. Cointelegraph Markets Pro is available exclusively to members at $99 per month with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. We are offering you access to the only crypto-intelligence platform in the world that can provide you with the exact same trading alerts as institutions and hedge funds in real time … before this information becomes public knowledge.Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment adviser. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and charts are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live-tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial adviser before making financial decisions.All ROIs quoted are accurate as of December 13, 2022.