Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain in crypto market rebound off slowing U.S. inflation – Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin rose in Friday morning trading in Asia along with Ether and most other major tokens, reversing a three-day slump as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released Thursday showed inflation in the U.S. slowed in October. Leading stablecoin USDT saw a brief “de-pegging” from the US dollar as Tether, the issuer of the token, froze US$46 million of the asset held by the cash-strapped FTX exchange following a request from law enforcement.See related article: Binance the winner in FTX saga, set to gain more customersFast factsBitcoin was 8.6% higher at US$17,453 in the 24 hours to 8:30 a.m. in Hong Kong while Ether gained 15.2% to US$1,288, according to CoinMarketCap.

USDT, a stablecoin designed to maintain parity with the U.S. dollar, fell to as low as US$0.9815 late on Thursday night, according to CoinMarketCap. Blockchain data aggregator WhaleAlert indicated Tether froze 46,360,701 USDT owned by FTX just one day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department began an investigation into FTX following its liquidity crisis.

Polygon saw the largest gains in the top 10 tokens by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, surging 34.8% to US$1.13, as a Walt Disney Co. “accelerator program” information video went live on Friday morning to showcase the blockchain’s integration with the mass media company. Polygon had gained earlier in the week following social media platform Instagram choosing the platform to host their NFT integration.

Solana rebounded 18% to US$17.30, though is still down 44.3% over the past seven days. Alameda Research, the brokerage arm of FTX International, sold holdings this week to try and stop the run on FTX’s native token FTT, and Solana made up a large part of those holdings.

U.S. equities surged Thursday to post the biggest one-day gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.4%, the S&P 500 Index gained 5.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 3.7% higher.

CPI data released Thursday showed that inflation rose to 7.7% in October, a 0.4% rise from the same month a year ago, but lower than the 7.9% economists had predicted and the smallest monthly increase since January. Investors saw the CPI as a sign the interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve are slowing inflation.

U.S. interest rates are now at a 15-year high of 3.75% to 4% from near zero in March. The Fed has said it wants inflation back in a target range of 2%. It was running at 8.2% in September.See related article: What a difference a day makes: Options for FTX after Binance ditches buyout?