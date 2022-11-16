Market Trading Guide: Union Bank among 6 stock recommendations for Thursday?

Equity benchmark indices ended the day’s trade in positive territory on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex closing at its fresh lifetime high. The 30-share index rose 108 points to settle at 61,980, while Nifty50 closed above the 18,400 mark.Both Sensex and Nifty also touched a fresh new 52-week high in intra-day trade.”The Nifty has been consolidating for the last few days after a swing high breakout on the daily timeframe. However, no classic reversal pattern has formed. The short-term moving average is sitting well below the current index value, suggesting an ongoing uptrend. The trend looks positive till it holds above 18250. On the higher end, immediate resistance is visible at 18,440-18,450; above 18,450, the Nifty is expected to move towards 18,600-18,650,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said.Here are 6 stock recommendations for Thursday: