?Market Trading Guide: IndusInd Bank among 5 stock recommendations for Thursday

“The short-term trend of Nifty has turned up sharply after a broader range movement of the last few sessions. A decisive move above 17,300 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next crucial resistances of around 17,600 and the next 18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,150 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Here are 5 stock recommendations for Thursday: