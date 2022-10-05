?Market Trading Guide: IndusInd Bank among 5 stock recommendations for Thursday

Business

October 5, 2022
Alexander Graham
After showing weakness on Monday, the Indian equity markets took a sharp U-turn on Tuesday and closed the day with hefty gains. S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,277 points to settle at 58,065, while Nifty50 closed above the 17,250 levels.

“The short-term trend of Nifty has turned up sharply after a broader range movement of the last few sessions. A decisive move above 17,300 levels is likely to pull Nifty towards the next crucial resistances of around 17,600 and the next 18,000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,150 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

Here are 5 stock recommendations for Thursday:

Buy Coal India at Rs 221

Target Price: Rs 240
Stop Loss: Rs 207

Coal India has been in action for three straight days. The stock has consistently closed above the previous day’s close, i.e making higher highs and higher lows. This price action indicates positivity in the trend. Also, RSI has reversed from the downside showing strength on the upside to be continued.

(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)

Buy IndusInd Bank at Rs 1,215

Target Price: Rs 1,380
Stop Loss: Rs 1,115

This bank stock is in a steady uptrend post testing long-term support of Rs 815 levels. The stock is trading with high volumes by closing in the green zone. Break above Rs 1,245 on a closing basis will lead prices towards Rs 1,380 or higher. Accumulating at current market prices can be an idea for a medium-term perspective. On the downside, the Stop loss seems to be at Rs 1,115 levels.
(Ravi Gangan, Technical Trader, Mehta Equities)

Buy Hind Copper near Rs 107

Target Price: Rs 115
Stop Loss: Rs 103

After losing 19% off the September peak, the stock found support near the 50% retracement level, recovery, thereafter, indicates short-term upside till the Rs 115 zones.

(Amit Trivedi, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)

Buy NMDC near Rs 129
Target Price: Rs 140
Stop Loss: Rs 124

Forming a series of ascending tops and bottoms, the stock rebounded off its support zone, stabilizing to unlock further upside potential.

(Amit Trivedi, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities)

Buy Greaves cotton at Rs 150

Target Price: Rs 175
Stop Loss: Rs 140

The stock made a decent correction from the higher levels of Rs 184, where currently it has consolidated and bottomed out near the Rs 145 zones. A positive candle indicated the bias has improved, forming a higher bottom pattern on the daily chart and is anticipated to rise further, with the RSI also showing a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy.

(Prabhudas Lilladher)
(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)