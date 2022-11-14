?Market Trading Guide: Ashok Leyland among 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times14 Nov 2022, 06:43 PM ISTBenchmark equity indices ended in the red zone on Monday following mixed Asian cues. S&P BSE Sensex fell 171 points to settle at 61,624, while Nifty50 closed above the 18,300 mark.”The near-term uptrend status remains intact, and the market is now showing minor consolidation at the hurdle of 18350 levels. The choppy movement/minor weakness could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of sharp upside bounce from the higher lows. Immediate support is placed at 18,250,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.Here are 4 stock recommendations for Tuesday:

iStock2/5?Buy Ashok Leyland above Rs 154?Target Price: Rs 166

Stop Loss: Rs 148The stock is on the verge of a breakout which will get confirmed above 154. The daily RSI 14 has already crossed the 50 mark and indicates strength. After the confirmation of the breakout, the stock has the potential to break its lifetime high of 169.45 in the coming weeks.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)Agencies3/5?Buy Lupin near Rs 755?Target Price: Rs 810

Stop Loss: 725On the daily chart of Lupin, we are witnessing a range breakout above the 750 mark after a consolidation of a few months. During the process, the stock has managed to sustain above its 200-day SMA and EMA for considerable sessions and that too after April 2021. This indicates that the stock is about to change its trend.(Mehul Kothari, AVP-Technical Research, Anand Rathi)Agencies4/5?Buy AU Bank at Rs 636?Target Price: Rs 700

Stop Loss: 609

The stock has moved up after a brief consolidation on the daily chart. Besides, the price has been sustaining above 50 EMA (615) on the daily timeframe, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. The momentum indicator is bullish crossover and rising.(Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities)

5/5?Buy Mindtree at Rs 3,766?Target Price: Rs 4,400

Stop Loss: 3,540The stock has moved above the previous swing high on the daily timeframe suggesting a rise in optimism. The stock has been sustaining above the 200 DMA. The momentum indicator is bullish crossover and rising.(Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold